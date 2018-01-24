7 Philly-based shops selling the best Philadelphia Eagles gear

The Modell’s on Chestnut Street was a bit mobbed Monday following the Philadelphia Eagles’ win in the NFC Championship game as fans rushed to get hold of team apparel and merchandise in the anticipation of the Super Bowl.

If you’re looking to up your game when it comes to repping Philly but tired of scrambling for the same merch everyone else has, there are plenty of locally sourced shopping options that offer unique prints and team designs, and let you support a local business in the process.

Check out the shops below – both online and offline – and maybe you won’t even need that green face paint (but no judgments if you do).

APHILLYATED

Aphillyated ships apparel worldwide inspired by Philadelphia’s art and culture, with particular attention paid to the Eagles right about now. The Questlove-approved retailer offers men’s and women’s versions of popular team prints, including the “In Wentz We Trust” and “Sundays are for the birds” prints. See the full Bird Gang collection here.

PHILADELPHIA INDEPENDENTS

You can browse this shop online or in person when you head to its Old City dwellings. Inside you’ll find a multitude of Philadelphia-themed items, from Jawn coasters to Phanatic pint glasses. Most relevant right now, however, are the tees emblazoned with local artist Paul Carpenter’s designs, including this Eagles T-shirt that comes in men’s and women’s sizes. More prints of Carpenter’s Philly-centric designs can also be found at his Etsy shop.

SHIBE VINTAGE SPORTS

Shibe Vintage Sports was founded by Philly sports fans in 2013 to offer vintage-style apparel and hats, offering a mix of designer gear and original designs from local artists. Head to the store’s 13th Street location for a myriad of Eagles (and other sports) gear designed for everyone from newborns to adults. Underdog tees are still in stock online, or you can pay homage to your teamyour accent with this “Go Iggles!” hoodie

JAWN CLOTHING

Ardmore-based Jawn clothing launched in 2012 to deliver unique, Philly-centric threads, many emblazoned with everyone’s favorite non-word word. The Eagles Jawn design comes in a hoodie or tee, which has both men’s and women’s sizes.

PHILLY PHAITHFUL & BROAD STREET BROAD

Designed specifically with female sports fans in mind, Broad Street Broad has a small collection of Philly sports gear, like this Philly football sweatshirt that could come in handy right about now. The online selection is just one fraction of Philly Phaithful, which has a ton of Philadelphia-themed T-shirts, sports and nonsports, including this Football collection. In light of the NFC Championship win, the shop released a new design Tuesday, “FLII Eagles FLII,” which can also be purchased in a bundle so everyone can wear it. Plus, free shipping!

BLUE ROOTED

Blue Rooted began in Havertown with the notion that “HTown is one of the best places the country that people just don’t seem to want to leave.” In light of the Super Bowl-bound Eagles, Blue Rooted is highlighting its “Fly Eagles Fly!” and “Wentzylvania” collections. If you’re a fellow Delaware County enthusiast, you can also opt for Eagles-colored Delco and HTown hats.

GOOD VIBES CONSHY

You may have to hustle a bit to get items from the Good Vibes Conshy Etsy shop in time for the game, but it’s a good reference to help show your Eagles pride into the future. For the Super Bowl, there’s even a “We Want Brady” design that would suit the event perfectly, as well as another anti-Brady that gets the point across perhaps more abrasively. There’s also some slouchy tee designs for women and cute onesies for babies.