Entertainment Will Smith
030117_BrightSmith Netflix/YouTube

Will Smith will star as Ward in Netflix's David Ayer-produced "Bright," due out on the streaming service in December 2017.

November 14, 2017

Netflix seems to be recruiting an army of people named Will Smith

Entertainment Will Smith Philadelphia West Philly Social Media Twitter Netflix Streaming Movies
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

Will Smith (the one everyone's heard of) sent a message to fans who share the actor’s common name.

As Smith counts down to the December release of his upcoming Netflix film Bright, the movie is apparently sending him on a nonstop press tour around the world.

On Monday, Netflix posted a video of the West Philly native to its Twitter account, where the actor made a request in light of his busy schedule.

“They got me on a big, global world tour promoting in Australia, Canada, Japan, Ohio, and just all over. But it’s too much stuff, it’s interviews, it’s long days, so I came up with an idea,” Smith says in the video.

“What I need is everybody out there named Will Smith, I need you to look down and respond to Netflix below. Coz I can’t do it all myself, and I need y’all to help me out. All Will Smiths please stand up!”

At first it seems as though the tweet is just a quick, quirky way to promote the movie, as if Will Smith is just joking about how common his name is and how the Oscar-nominated celebrity can’t handle what is probably a standard part of his job.

However … Netflix is actually responding to all the video’s commentators named Will Smith (or some similar deviation of the name) and asking for DMs.

None

None

Though the whole thing is still shrouded in mystery, one of the non-Will Smith Will Smiths tweeted a screenshot of his private DM with Twitter.

So time will tell what comes of this. Meanwhile, if you’re named Will Smith and want to get in on the action after years of people singing the "Fresh Prince" theme song at you, looks like this is your time to shine.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

111317DrewBrees

Mailbag: Which NFC team is the biggest threat to the Eagles in the playoffs?

Recreation

11132017_youth_football_field_iStock

After sidelining top team, CYO football league consents to 'unofficial' championship

Katie's Baby

Child Crying_Doctors Office

The lead poisoning problem in America

Body

02_102617_WaxingStories_Carroll.jpg

Waxing 'down there': the questions you're afraid to ask, answered

Escapes

Limited - Tuscany and Milan Italy

$649 -- Tuscany & Milan Vacation incl. Flights & Car Rental
Limited - Carnival Caribbean Cruise

$489 -- Weeklong Caribbean Cruise on Carnival

 *
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1128 & up -- Iceland: 3-Night Getaway in Spring w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.