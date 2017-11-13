New book takes you inside Philly's 'Hidden City'

A new book takes readers on a tour of a Philadelphia they've likely never seen before.

The co-founders of Hidden City Philadelphia, an online publication that covers planning, architecture, preservation and more, recently released "Philadelphia: Finding the Hidden City."

Published through Temple University Press, authors Peter Woodall and Nathaniel Popkin "explore secret places in familiar locations, such as the Metropolitan Opera House on North Broad Street, the Divine Lorraine Hotel, Reading Railroad, Disston Saw Works in Tacony, and mysterious parts of City Hall."