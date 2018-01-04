New Jersey is now the only state with complete ban on self-service gas pumps

January 04, 2018
New Jersey and Oregon are the only two states that ban drivers from pumping their own gas at the station. A new bill implemented in Oregon, however, just brought Jersey one step closer to being singled out entirely.
House Bill 2482, implemented on Monday, enables rural Oregon counties of 40,000 or less residents to have self-service gas pumps at stations. The bill affects 18 counties in the state, most of which now allow self-serve gas pumps at any hour of the day. Three of the counties confine self-service to non-rush hours, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
People were not psyched.
As many Oregonians accustomed to staying in their cars aired their grievances on social media, others around the country were baffled to learn that such laws even exist in Oregon and New Jersey.
The Oregon and New Jersey people are hilarious, bragging that they don’t even know how to pump gas and that they shouldn’t have to. Well guys, us peasants in the other 48 states have been getting along just fine all these years, y’all will too lol— ⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@stephhh_marie_) January 4, 2018
No one pumps their own gas in New Jersey either. It’s ridiculous. I was MIND BLOWN. Can you imagine not having to step outside your care for gas when it’s -30? They don’t tip either!— Philip (@FilllCoolMan) January 4, 2018
Apparently in Oregon and New Jersey it's been illegal to pump your own gas and I cannot imagine living in that world.— Jennie Beth (@angrybooklady) January 3, 2018
In light of this news, some New Jerseyans seemed spooked. How would people react if this happened N.J. too? Based on social media posts, some probably would not fare too well.
Me in New Jersey knowing I’ll never pump my own gas pic.twitter.com/uYeGf9ZV6A— Melody Magly (@MelodyMagly) January 3, 2018
My heart goes out to the good people of Oregon. Please move to New Jersey, where you can continue to have your gas pumped for you. We welcome you with open arms #unitedwestand— Caitríona (@katrinaflood1) January 4, 2018
I lived in California and pumped my own gas for many years, but now that I live in Philadelphia, I pretty much always drive across the river to New Jersey to get gas just for the luxury of not having to pump it myself. 🤷🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/FbXhZhlHS9— Whitney Magruder (@whitneymag) January 4, 2018
Though the new Oregon policy only affects some areas, New Jersey is now the only state that has a ban on self-service at every single station. State leaders told NJ.com that a change to the policy is unlikely, especially because of the expected negative backlash.
Senate President Stephen Sweeney also noted that stations employ 10,000 total pump attendants, helping to create more jobs in the state.
Should New Jersey change its law and allow people to pump their own fuel at gas stations?— PhillyVoice (@thephillyvoice) January 4, 2018