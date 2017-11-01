New Jersey ordered to reconsider legal classification of marijuana

A New Jersey appeals court has told the Christie administration it must reconsider its classification of marijuana because its medical health benefits are "abundantly and glaringly apparent now."

The ruling rests in large part on South Jersey resident Genny Barbour, a teenage girl with autism who suffers from seizures.

PhillyVoice told the story in November 2015 of how medical marijuana had improved the lives of Barbour and her Maple Shade family.