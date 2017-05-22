New Jersey restaurant apologizes for receipt calling cops 'pigs'

A New Jersey restaurant has apologized for an insulting message written on a receipt given to a police officer who ate there.

A photo of the receipt from Romanelli's Garden Cafe in Galloway circulated on social media. The words "cops," "pigs" and "puercos," the Spanish word for pigs, are scribbled on it.

The restaurant’s owner, Drew Huggard, posted a Facebook status about the receipt on Sunday, confirming it was handed to a police officer and calling the message "gross”:

Good afternoon, I wanted to reach to everyone and apologize about an earlier post about a receipt that was handed over to police officer. I find this very gross and disrespectful. We have reprimanded the employees involved. We support our local police department and all forms of law enforcement. I am the owner I have grown up in this town and I have always relied on the local police dept. to keep my self and my family and friends safe. I would appreciate it you could understand our frustrating situation. We would like to just let let everyone know we do not condone this type of behavior here. If you have any questions please feel free to reach out to me Drew Huggard.

In a separate reply comment on the status, Huggard said that the employee responsible was terminated.