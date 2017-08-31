Lyft's coverage now includes all of Pa. as nationwide access tops Uber

Lyft announced Thursday that service areas in Pennsylvania now cover the entire state, meaning you should be able to get a ride even if you're stuck in the mountains of Jim Thorpe (population: 4,607) or in a far away cabin along the state line somewhere in "God's Country" Potter County.

The expansion is part of Lyft's promise to add 100 new cities to its reach by the end of 2017, though in reality, it reached this goal months ago: By the end of March, it has 130 new service areas, and 160 by the end of June.

Pennsylvania is one of 32 cities getting the statewide treatment for the first time today, bringing the app’s total statewide accessibility to 40 states.



With these new areas, Lyft says its accessibility now spans across 94 percent of the U.S. This makes it the largest geographic footprint of any ride-sharing service in the U.S., Lyft said in a press release.

“Since Lyft’s founding in 2012, our goal has always been to create better transportation, decrease the amount of cars and traffic on the road, and bring safe and affordable rides to the entire country,” said Jaime Raczka, regional director of New Markets at Lyft, in the release.

“Through this expansion, we are one step closer to delivering on that mission.”

To commemorate its Pennsylvania expansion, new users in Philly and elsewhere can use a $5 coupon code LYFTLOVE17 when requesting their next ride.