Michelle Wolf's roast at White House correspondents' dinner draws mixed reactions

Comedian and “Daily Show” writer Michelle Wolf managed to take shots at Kellyanne Conway, Chris Christie, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and all of CNN in a White House correspondents address that has audiences split.



The event continues a long tradition of comedians publically roasting politicians and the media that covers them, usually directly to their face -- who could forget in 2011, when Seth Meyers ridiculed Donald Trump for even suggesting he would run for president, all while Trump silently stewed in the audience?

This time around marked the second consecutive year Trump declined to attend the event as president. While this was a big deal in 2017, along with the fact that the big-name Hollywood guest list was severely dwindling, this year the focus is on Wolf.

While some found her jokes hilariously on point, others found them inappropriate and disrespectful -- most specifically Wolf's set of jokes about White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, which included a suggestion that Sanders makes here eyeshadow out of lies. This all unfolded while while Sanders was on stage, just a few feet from the comedian.





That and other moments have audiences divided.

























































Here are some other noteworthy moments from Wolf's address:



“I’m 32 years old, which is an odd age. Ten years too young to host this event and twenty years too old for Roy Moore. He almost got elected.”

“It’s 2018 and I am a woman and you cannot shut me up. Unless you have Michael Cohen wire me $130,000.”

“Like a porn star says when she's about to have sex with a Trump - Let's get this over with.”

“Mr. President, I don’t think you’re very rich. Like, you might be rich in Idaho, but in New York, you’re doing fine.”

"Trump is racist, though. He loves White Nationalists. Which is a weird term for a Nazi. Calling a Nazi a White Nationalist is like calling a pedophile a "kid friend" or Harvey Weinstein a "lady's man." Which isn't really fair; he also likes plants."

"Mike Pence is what happens when Anderson Cooper isn't gay."

"[Pence] thinks abortion is murder. Which, first of all, don't knock it until you try it. And when you do try it, really knock it -- you gotta get that baby outta there."

"We've got our friends at CNN here. Welcome guys, it's great to have you. You guys love breaking news, and you did it. You broke it. Good work."

And, to close out her address: “Flint still doesn’t have clean water.”

Wolf also took jabs at Kellyanne Conway, who Wolf described as having the perfect last name for her line of work, and Chris Christie, saying, “Republicans are easy to make fun of, you know, it’s like shooting fish in a Chris Christie.”

What do you think? Watch Wolf’s full set below.



