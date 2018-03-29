March 29, 2018

Northeast Philly's 'Pizzagate' man gets thrown out of Joe Biden event

Howard Caplan yelled about inappropriate-touching conspiracy theories before getting ejected

By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff
Howard Caplan of Northeast Philadelphia was escorted from his seat by members of the Secret Service after he shouted at Hillary Clinton during her book tour event at the Academy of Music in November 2017.

Say what you will about Howard Caplan’s various political messages and disturbing accusations, but don't call him a quitter.

If the Northeast Philadelphia man’s name sounds familiar, perhaps it’s because you saw him holding a “Hillary 4 Prison” sign at Grant Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Or maybe it’s because you saw the video of him getting escorted out of the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul after a Pizzagate tirade during a Christmastime Mass in December 2016.

It could also be the time that Hillary Clinton shut him down after he shouted at her during a book appearance at the Academy of Music last November, or how he got jumped after participating in a pro-Trump march in Center City a few months earlier.

Tapping into a Pizzagate-ish conspiracy angle bouncing around a corner of the Internet, Caplan traveled to Brookville, New York earlier this week for a Global Institute of Long Island University event featuring former Vice President Joe Biden.

Caplan had posted a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the $147.68 ticket for a Tuesday night event that featured a Q&A session that Caplan interrupted, and then faced the wrath of a crowd that wasn’t having it.

This, so he could accuse the former vice president of inappropriately touching children, citing evidence on YouTube. (Despite no charges or formal allegations filed against Biden, the conspiracy goes beyond the “Inappropriate Joe Biden” meme and concerns about his history in a #MeToo movement world.)


You can see the NSFW exchange, which didn't garner a mention in coverage of the appearance, which focused on Russia and his family's cancer tragedies, below:


Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff

hickey@phillyvoice.com

