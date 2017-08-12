Travel Vacations
AP_17180612033807.jpg Danica Coto/AP

In this June 22, 2017 photo photo, tourists walk through a historic area of Puerto Rico's capital in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

August 12, 2017

NYT map finds 'unusually popular summer travel spots' for Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Travel Vacations Pennsylvania Tourism New Jersey Facebook
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Mexico? Thailand? Germany?

How about none of the above. The New York Times took on the task of visually compiling each state's most "unusually popular summer travel spot" in a recent feature, and it looks like Pennsylvanians and New Jerseyans jumped at the opportunity to trade in their hiking trails and Jersey Shores for something a bit different.

The New York Times organized the map based on new data from Facebook that examined where users "checked in" while traveling abroad every summer since 2012. The map shows not the most popular destinations, but which are "unusually popular with people in a given state, compared with where most Americans travel during the summer," according to the report.

For Pennsylvania, the top five travel destinations are Puerto Rico, Canada, Ireland, the Dominican Republic and Liberia.

(Good thing airlines are now adding nonstop services out of Philadelphia International Airport to San Juan, huh?)

New Jerseyans had a few toss-ups on its list which featured the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Portugal, India and Macedonia, in its top one through five rankings.

"Travel in the summer months can best be explained by migrants visiting family and friends back home," the New York Times wrote in its report. "About half of all Dominicans in the United States lived in New York state in 2015, with almost all of them residing in New York City."

The New York Times' report comes shortly after its mapped out feature that found what musical artists are streamed most via YouTube in regions across the country. Philly's roundup including a bit of Nicki Minaj, Drake and Michael Jackson, too.

Check out the New York Times' summer travel map here.

081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

081117CarsonWentz

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Packers preseason game

Television

Saturday Night Live

Watch: SNL's 'Weekend Update: Summer Edition' features Bill Hader as Scaramucci and more

Eagles

081117_Wentzy_ARod_AP

What they’re saying about the Eagles’ preseason opener in Green Bay

Business

TV-Streaming Ahead

The TV-streaming paradox: Why you may miss the cable bundle

Escapes

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.