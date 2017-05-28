Officials: Two children, adult killed in early morning North Philadelphia blaze

Fire officials and authorities are on scene Sunday morning after a deadly fire ripped through a North Philadelphia home.

The blaze started around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of 6th Street and Montgomery Avenue in the city's Ludlow neighborhood. The Philadelphia Fire Department received a call at 4:42 a.m.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control in about an hour, but have not determined what sparked the flames. The Red Cross also dispatched a team on the site to assist efforts.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel reported that a child died from injuries sustained during the fire and two other occupants were found dead in the home.

According to 6ABC, a 9-year-old boy was rushed to Hahnemann University Hospital where he died. The bodies of a 52-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy were located around 7:30 a.m.

An investigation is underway.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.