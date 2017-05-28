Fires Deaths
May 28, 2017

Officials: Two children, adult killed in early morning North Philadelphia blaze

Fires Deaths Northwest Philadelphia Ludlow Investigations Red Cross Philadelphia
By Jerry Gaul
PhillyVoice Staff

Fire officials and authorities are on scene Sunday morning after a deadly fire ripped through a North Philadelphia home.

The blaze started around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of 6th Street and Montgomery Avenue in the city's Ludlow neighborhood. The Philadelphia Fire Department received a call at 4:42 a.m.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control in about an hour, but have not determined what sparked the flames. The Red Cross also dispatched a team on the site to assist efforts.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel reported that a child died from injuries sustained during the fire and two other occupants were found dead in the home.

According to 6ABC, a 9-year-old boy was rushed to Hahnemann University Hospital where he died. The bodies of a 52-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy were located around 7:30 a.m.

An investigation is underway.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Jerry Gaul

gaul@phillyvoice.com

