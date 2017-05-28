Officials: Two children, adult killed in early morning North Philadelphia blaze

May 28, 2017
Fire officials and authorities are on scene Sunday morning after a deadly fire ripped through a North Philadelphia home.
The blaze started around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of 6th Street and Montgomery Avenue in the city's Ludlow neighborhood. The Philadelphia Fire Department received a call at 4:42 a.m.
Fire crews were able to get the fire under control in about an hour, but have not determined what sparked the flames. The Red Cross also dispatched a team on the site to assist efforts.
The Red Cross has a team of responders on the way to the scene of another tragic fire - this one at 6th & Montgomery in North Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/WI203OX9Ds— Red Cross Philly (@RedCrossPhilly) May 28, 2017
Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel reported that a child died from injuries sustained during the fire and two other occupants were found dead in the home.
According to 6ABC, a 9-year-old boy was rushed to Hahnemann University Hospital where he died. The bodies of a 52-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy were located around 7:30 a.m.
Fire Commisioner Adam Thiel says 100 personnel on scene of N. Philadelphia fire, still dousing hot spots, death of child "hurts all of us"— nydiahan6abc (@nydia_han) May 28, 2017
An investigation is underway.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.