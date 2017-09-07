Online fundraiser wants Philly mural of raccoon eating pretzel

A woman in Port Richmond is trying to raise funds for what would potentially be the city's quirkiest mural yet.

Natalie Shaak says on a GoFundMe page for the mural that she recently bought her first house in the River Wards neighborhood, and that she's been dismayed by cigarette butts, drug paraphernalia, garbage from the nearby Wawa and other trash found regularly in the small playground at the corner of Webb and Thompson streets.

In order to spruce up the playground, Shaak says she's partnering with V.U.R.T. (Visual Urban Renewal & Transformation), the nonprofit responsible for recently installed murals depicting a squirrel with a SEPTA token and a cat-themed welcome sign to Fishtown.

For the 2500 block of Thompson Street, Shaak is proposing a mural of a raccoon eating a soft pretzel. Her online fundraiser is seeking $4,000, and as of Thursday morning, it had raised a little more than $500.