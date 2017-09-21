Investigation Accidents
September 21, 2017

OSHA to investigate man's death at Pa. Amazon warehouse

Investigation Accidents Pennsylvania Industrial Accidents Amazon
By PhillyVoice Staff

The Occupational Safety & Health Administration will investigate the circumstances that led to a man's death Tuesday afternoon at an Amazon warehouse in Cumberland County.

Millerstown resident Devan Michael Shoemaker, 28, died at the warehouse in South Middleton Township after suffering multiple traumatic injuries, county coroner Charles Hall told PennLive. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:15 p.m.

Shoemaker was reportedly assisting a truck driver with a trailer when the driver accidentally ran over him.

OSHA will complete an investigation of the incident over the next six months, a spokeswoman said.

As PennLive notes, this is the second incident at the South Middleton fulfillment center since 2014, when a woman was fatally pinned and crushed between storage racking and the seat of a pallet truck.

