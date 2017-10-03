The world’s largest National Coming Out Day festival is this weekend

The largest National Coming Out Day event (in the world!) happens in Philly each year. Outfest will take place in the Gayborhood on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The event, now in its 27th year, celebrates the LGBT community and its history. It annually draws crowds of 30,000 or more.

The festival will comprised about 10 square blocks, with 12th and 13th streets closed off to traffic from Walnut to Pine streets.

During the event, there will be drag shows, carnival-style games, music, street vendors and dancing. Outfest runs from noon to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Noon to 6 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go

13th and Locust streets