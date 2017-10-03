Festivals Outfest
008 20161009_Outfest_Margo Reed.jpg Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Sara Gingras and Sara Flynn dance at Philly Outfest on October 9, 2016.

October 03, 2017

The world’s largest National Coming Out Day festival is this weekend

Outfest turns 27

Festivals Outfest Philadelphia Gayborhood LGBT
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The largest National Coming Out Day event (in the world!) happens in Philly each year. Outfest will take place in the Gayborhood on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The event, now in its 27th year, celebrates the LGBT community and its history. It annually draws crowds of 30,000 or more.

The festival will comprised about 10 square blocks, with 12th and 13th streets closed off to traffic from Walnut to Pine streets.

During the event, there will be drag shows, carnival-style games, music, street vendors and dancing. Outfest runs from noon to 6 p.m.

Outfest 2017

Sunday, Oct. 8
Noon to 6 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go
13th and Locust streets

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Reports

04_072017_Stock_Carroll.jpg

Report: Philadelphia is the largest distressed city in the U.S.

Eagles

100217DougPederson

Doug Pederson's offense is carrying Jim Schwartz's defense through time of possession

Mass Shootings

10022017_Las_Vegas_shooting_AP

Philly-area native suddenly in aftermath of mass shooting in Las Vegas

Celebrities

01_070617_KevinHart_Carroll.jpg

Did Kevin Hart name his soon-to-be child after a Philly neighborhood?

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Parks Squares

Fall Deals in Savannah, Save up to 45%

 **
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fall Hotel Deals, Save up to 60%

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.