Pa. dad allegedly shoots daughter's boyfriend in groin after finding them at motel

Police are trying to locate a suspect who they say shot his daughter's boyfriend after finding them in a Pennsylvania motel room.

Donald Jenkins Jr., 40, of Shenandoah, is wanted on attempted homicide and related charges for the incident that allegedly occurred at a Motel 6 in West Mahanoy Township, Schuylkill County, on Sunday afternoon.

According to LehighValleyLive, police say Jenkins entered a room his daughter had rented and began arguing with her boyfriend.

Jenkins then allegedly shot the boyfriend in the groin before fleeing in his vehicle.

Investigators say Jenkins was upset that his daughter, 20, was dating the victim, WNEP reports. The victim was reportedly taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on Jenkins' whereabouts is asked to call Frackville police at 570-874-5300, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4-PA-TIPS or 800-472-8477, or dial 911.

