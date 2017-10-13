Pa. mayor's son on paid leave from city job after allegedly punching her

A 30-year-old man is reportedly on paid leave from his $52,000-a-year York City job after allegedly attacking his mother, York Mayor Kim Bracey.



Brandon Anderson Sr. requested a leave of absence from his operations shift supervisor position at the York City Wastewater Management Plant before human resources officials knew that he had been arrested on simple assault and harassment charges following the incident, the York Dispatch reported.

Anderson was arrested on Sept. 30 at Bracey's campaign headquarters after he allegedly punched her in the face and then kicked her while she was on the ground. He also allegedly tried to hit Bracey with a wooden flagpole before a bystander intervened, according to the report.

Anderson was released from York County Prison last Friday after posting $7,500 bail.

City officials were mum on whether the type of Anderson's leave was medical or administrative, the newspaper reported.

Anderson has reportedly worked at the plant since 2007 and earns $25.01 per hour.

From the York Dispatch:

Multiple attempts by The York Dispatch have been unsuccessful in trying to determine who will make the final decision on Anderson’s employment and whether Bracey has played any role in the decision-making process. York City solicitors Don Hoyt and Jason Sabol have not provided any clarification as to the city’s policy prohibiting city employees from speaking about personnel matters or who will determine Anderson’s employment status.

Bracey is running for re-election on Nov. 7.