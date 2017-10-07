Cops Assaults
October 07, 2017

Pa. mayor allegedly punched in the face, knocked to the ground by her son

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

The son of a Pennsylvania mayor has been arrested after allegedly punching his mother in the face and knocking her to the ground, the York Dispatch reported late Friday.

Brandon Anderson, 30 of York, attacked York Mayor Kim Bracey last Saturday during an event at her campaign headquarters and was arrested after a bystander intervened. 

Anderson allegedly punched his mother, a two-term mayor seeking reelection, and then kicked her in the back, head and face, according to the publication.

He was charged with simple assault and harassment. He was released from York County Prison on Friday after posting $7,500 bail.

In a statement, Bracey told the publication that Anderson is "battling an opioid addiction."

"No family is immune from this epidemic which is why we must do everything in our power to solve it," she said in the statement. "At this time, I would ask the media for privacy as my family deals with this issue.”

Anderson is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 13.

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

