Arrests Sexual Assault
100517_MasonCCWG Source/West Goshen Police Department

Kenneth Mason.

October 05, 2017

Report: Chester County paramedic assaulted boy in shadowing program

Arrests Sexual Assault West Goshen Crime Police Sexual Abuse Chester County
By PhillyVoice Staff

A former paramedic in Chester County and Philadelphia is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a young boy who had spend a day with him during a ride-along job shadowing program.

Kenneth T. Wilson, 51, of Wilmington, was charged Thursday with corruption of minor and indecent assault in connection to the alleged August incident during his participation in a career development program, 6ABC reports.

According to authorities, the assault occurred August 9 while Wilson was the with the child through the Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital Paramedic Unit.

The victim reportedly told police that Mason had parked his vehicle in a remote location in West Chester during an overnight shift. At some point, the victim said he fell asleep and awoke around 4:50 a.m. to find that Mason was touching him.

Prior to his stint as a part-time mobile paramedic with Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital, Mason worked full-time in Philadelphia as a flight paramedic with Jefferson University Hospitals.

PhillyVoice Staff

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

100417-BenSimmons-AP

Ben Simmons as a point guard is real, and it's spectacular

Linguistics

022116_Jawnwawa

Merriam-Webster: Philly's own jawn is 'an amazing jawn'

Politics

Congressman Affair

After report of urging abortion in affair, pro-life Pennsylvania rep. announces retirement

Politics

Drexel George Ciccariello-Maher

Radical Drexel prof blames 'Trumpism' in tweets on Las Vegas massacre

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Parks Squares

Fall Deals in Savannah, Save up to 45%

 **
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fall Hotel Deals, Save up to 60%

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.