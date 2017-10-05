Report: Chester County paramedic assaulted boy in shadowing program

A former paramedic in Chester County and Philadelphia is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a young boy who had spend a day with him during a ride-along job shadowing program.

Kenneth T. Wilson, 51, of Wilmington, was charged Thursday with corruption of minor and indecent assault in connection to the alleged August incident during his participation in a career development program, 6ABC reports.

According to authorities, the assault occurred August 9 while Wilson was the with the child through the Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital Paramedic Unit.

The victim reportedly told police that Mason had parked his vehicle in a remote location in West Chester during an overnight shift. At some point, the victim said he fell asleep and awoke around 4:50 a.m. to find that Mason was touching him.

Prior to his stint as a part-time mobile paramedic with Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital, Mason worked full-time in Philadelphia as a flight paramedic with Jefferson University Hospitals.