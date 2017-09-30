Map: Pa., N.J. may disagree in Wawa, Sheetz battle but come together on who has best coffee

Need to fuel up on some caffeine? Looks like there's not much debate between Pennsylvanians and New Jerseyans on where to stop.

GasBuddy, a Boston-based technology company that lets users review convenience stores, combed through two million reviews on more than 140,000 gas stations to find each state's favorite spot to grab some coffee in a recently published map.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey's pick? Wawa, of course. Though, the Pennsylvania-based convenience chain was the No. 2 pick for the entire country, winning the hearts of those in four other states including Delaware, Florida, Maryland and Virginia – the only other states where Wawas are found.

The No. 1 choice for the country was Oklahoma-based convenience store QuikTrip, which was the top choice for seven states.

While the choice may have been unanimous for residents in the Keystone and Garden states, their overall pick in the eternal Sheetz versus Wawa battle is a bit different.



GasBuddy also took on the task of finding the best convenience store in each state in a map published back in March, which found that Pennsylvanians sided with Sheetz while New Jersey stayed true to Wawa.

The company released its coffee map in correlation with National Coffee Day on Friday. Data was collected on Sept. 15 and only stores with at least 20 locations in that state were considered.

"Our consumption has increased over the years with premium and gourmet coffees serving as the catalyst,” said Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy said in a statement. “It is evident that gas station convenience stores are taking market share from QSRs and cafes by creating a true coffee experience.”

Check out the complete map here.