Explore Laurel Hill Cemetery with ghost hunting equipment

This May, you can spend an evening hunting for ghosts among the graves of Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Join Free Spirit Paranormal Investigators in the graveyard on Friday, May 4, beginning at 8 p.m.

The professional ghost hunters will lead group investigations of the cemetery. Participants will have the opportunity to experiment firsthand with ghost hunting equipment.

After the ghost hunt, there will be complimentary snacks and refreshments.

Tickets for the spooky event are $40 per person. Parking is free.

Friday, May 4

8 p.m. | $40 per person

Laurel Hill Cemetery

3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132

