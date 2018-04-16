April 16, 2018

Explore Laurel Hill Cemetery with ghost hunting equipment

Join Free Spirit Paranormal Investigators in the graveyard

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Moonlight illuminates the sky over Laurel Hill Cemetery, Friday, May 20, 2016.

This May, you can spend an evening hunting for ghosts among the graves of Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Join Free Spirit Paranormal Investigators in the graveyard on Friday, May 4, beginning at 8 p.m.

The professional ghost hunters will lead group investigations of the cemetery. Participants will have the opportunity to experiment firsthand with ghost hunting equipment.

After the ghost hunt, there will be complimentary snacks and refreshments.

Tickets for the spooky event are $40 per person. Parking is free.

Ghosts Among Our Graves: A Paranormal Investigation

Friday, May 4
8 p.m. | $40 per person
Laurel Hill Cemetery
3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

