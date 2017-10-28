Events Philly Free Streets
26_20160924_Open Streets_Margo Reed (1).jpg Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Rashid Brown helps Shana Mosley, 7, get on an Indego bicycle that she could ride safely in the streets during Open Streets PHL's Philly Free Streets event on Sept. 24, 2016. The 2017 Philly Free Streets event will occur from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 28.

October 28, 2017

Pedestrians, cyclists take back the road in second #PhillyFreeStreets

And gamers, too.

Events Philly Free Streets Philadelphia Pokemon Go Jim Kenney Old City Fairhill
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

Saturday marks Philadelphia’s second round of Philly Free Streets, giving a large swath of the city a break from cars as pedestrians and cyclists can enjoy temporarily-closed streets.

After debuting in 2016 by closing parts of South Street, this year’s Philly Free Streets stretches from Third and Chestnut streets all the way to Fairhill at Fifth and Indiana streets, comprising a total seven miles.

In anticipation of the event, city officials even partnered with the Knight Foundation and the software company responsible for Pokémon GO, encouraging people to explore the neighborhoods available during Philly Free Streets by offering prizes to gamers who visit all the PokéStops stationed within the open area.

“It’s such a car-dependent society,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in July.

“People argue about parking all the time… We just want to deemphasize the car for a few hours in a given day so people can enjoy being out here and being safe.”

The event began at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and lasts through 1 p.m.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon

marielle@phillyvoice.com

