January 10, 2018

Penn State student, 19, found dead in dorm room

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Penn State University.

Penn State University.

Authorities at Penn State University are investigating the death of a 19-year-old student whose body was found in his dorm room Tuesday night at the State College campus.

North Carolina native William Danton, 19, was found around 10:15 pm at Miller Hall in the university's East Terrace housing complex, according to university spokeswoman Lisa Power.  

Danton was reportedly a health policy/administration major and a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

Police said Danton's family had requested a wellness check, but no other details about the student's death were immediately available.

University police said there is no foul play suspected. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine a cause of death. 

"Our deepest sympathy is offered to William's family and friends during this time of great sadness and loss," Power said in a statement. 

Danton's death comes nearly a year after the Beta Theta Pi fraternity hazing incident that killed sophomore Timothy Piazza, a high profile case that prompted a university crackdown on Greek organizations.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced this week that he will be taking over the case due to a conflict of interest cited by newly sworn-in Centre County D.A. Bernie Cantorna.
