Penn State student, 19, found dead in dorm room

Authorities at Penn State University are investigating the death of a 19-year-old student whose body was found in his dorm room Tuesday night at the State College campus.

North Carolina native William Danton, 19, was found around 10:15 pm at Miller Hall in the university's East Terrace housing complex, according to university spokeswoman Lisa Power.

Danton was reportedly a health policy/administration major and a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

Police said Danton's family had requested a wellness check, but no other details about the student's death were immediately available.

University police said there is no foul play suspected. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine a cause of death.

"Our deepest sympathy is offered to William's family and friends during this time of great sadness and loss," Power said in a statement.

Danton's death comes nearly a year after the Beta Theta Pi fraternity hazing incident that killed sophomore Timothy Piazza, a high profile case that prompted a university crackdown on Greek organizations.