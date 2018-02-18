Penn State's THON raises $10.2 million for pediatric cancer research

The annual THON fundraiser at Penn State University raised $10.2 million this weekend.

The 46-hour, no sleep-no sit dance marathon, reportedly the largest student-run philanthropy in the world, raises funds to fight pediatric cancer.

The event, in its 35th year, was held Friday to Sunday in the Bryce Jordan Center on the main campus. More than 15,000 students get involved in the event.

The funds raised by THON go directly to The Four Diamonds Fund, a charity devoted to defeating pediatric cancer through research and patient care at the Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital.



Since 1977, THON has raised nearly $158 million for Four Diamonds.



