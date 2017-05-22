Injuries Falls
052217+MasonMings Source/GoFundMe

University of Pennsylvania student Mason Mings.

May 22, 2017

Penn student suffers brain injury after 30-foot fall on campus

Injuries Falls Philadelphia University of Pennsylvania
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

A rising sophomore at the University of Pennsylvania is recovering from a traumatic brain injury after falling 25-30 feet from a campus residence hall earlier this month.

RELATED ARTICLE: GoFundMe page supports Philadelphia victims hurt in field trip bus crash

Mason Mings, an engineering and Wharton School student, plummeted from the second story of Ware College House on May 11, according to the student-run Daily Pennsylvanian. Circumstances surrounding Mings' fall were not disclosed, and the university's Quad Residential Services would not provide a comment.

Friends and family of Mings set up a GoFundMe page to assist with medical expenses at TIRR Memorial Hermann hospital in his hometown of Houston. The fall resulted in multiple cranial and skull fractures, as well as a right front epidural hematoma.

"The family would greatly appreciate any assistance with the significant anticipated medical bills resulting from his staying in ICU as well as the Air Ambulance, which is not covered by insurance," according to a message on the GoFundMe page.

In just four days, the campaign for Mings had raised more than $48,000. Those who wish to make a contribution can do so here.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Food

Slim Jim

We tried the Philly cheesesteak-inspired Slim Jim; should you?

Sixers

022117_Okafor-Jahlil_AP

Sixers draft scenario du jour: The price of moving up to No. 1 overall

LGBTQ

LGBTQ Flags philadelphia

Pennsylvania seeks workaround to protect LGBTQ individuals

Food & Drink

Fairmount outside

Art Museum Area to host summer Restaurant Week

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.