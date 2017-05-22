Penn student suffers brain injury after 30-foot fall on campus

A rising sophomore at the University of Pennsylvania is recovering from a traumatic brain injury after falling 25-30 feet from a campus residence hall earlier this month.

Mason Mings, an engineering and Wharton School student, plummeted from the second story of Ware College House on May 11, according to the student-run Daily Pennsylvanian. Circumstances surrounding Mings' fall were not disclosed, and the university's Quad Residential Services would not provide a comment.

Friends and family of Mings set up a GoFundMe page to assist with medical expenses at TIRR Memorial Hermann hospital in his hometown of Houston. The fall resulted in multiple cranial and skull fractures, as well as a right front epidural hematoma.

"The family would greatly appreciate any assistance with the significant anticipated medical bills resulting from his staying in ICU as well as the Air Ambulance, which is not covered by insurance," according to a message on the GoFundMe page.

In just four days, the campaign for Mings had raised more than $48,000. Those who wish to make a contribution can do so here.