January 23, 2018

Penn student's alleged killer pictured mimicking 'curb stomp' from 'American History X'

Orange County prosecutors still investigating possible hate crime charges Samuel Woodward

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicide
01172018_Bernstein_Woodward Credits/ blazebernstein.org / Orange County (Calif.) Prosecutor's Office

Samuel Lincoln Woodward, 20, right, is charged in the murder of University Pennsylvania student Blaze Bernstein, left, in California.

New details about the California man accused of killing University of Pennsylvania sophomore Blaze Bernstein earlier this month suggest the victim's former classmate idolized symbols of white nationalism and may have been motivated by anti-Semitism.

Authorities in Orange County last week charged 20-year-old Samuel Woodward in the fatal stabbing of Bernstein, 19, who disappeared Jan. 2 while home visiting his family for winter break in Lake Forest. The pre-med student's remains were found in a shallow grave at Borrego Park a week after he went missing, with DNA evidence and digital communications linking Woodward to his death, police said..

Days after police identified Woodward as a person of interest, reports surfaced he had a history of violent remarks on various social media platforms. A search warrant affidavit also referenced a possible sexual encounter and disagreement between Woodward and Bernstein on the night of the disappearance.

A recent report from the New York Post brings to light several examples of Woodward's alleged extremism, including statements from those knowledgeable about his social media activity.

On iFunny, a popular app for sharing humorous snaps, Woodward allegedly ran a now-deleted account with the username "Saboteur."

In one snap, a source told the Post, Woodward staged the moment before a gruesome scene in the 1998 drama "American History X," where Ed Norton plays a neo-Nazi skinhead. The scene shows Norton "curb-stomping" a man's face.

In another snap, Woodward was allegedly seen in a commencement photo with his high school English teacher, a woman of Indian or Middle Eastern descent. 

“I would vigorously bone the living hell out of my English teacher, like holy f***. I don’t care if it’s miscegenation. That babe would be pregnant as f*** year after year, around the clock, acting as a hub of genetic imperialism and giving life to half arab Saboteur-offspring to further my conquest and aims.”

Multiple sources on the app told the Post that Woodward used his account to spread white supremacist and neo-Nazi messages. One source said anti-Semitism and homophobia were frequently evident in Woodward's ideological post's on the app's iPolitics section. 

Bernstein, who was Jewish, identified with the LGBTQ community and was accused by Bernstein of trying to kiss him on the night the Penn student dissappeared. 

"We were proud of everything he did and who he was. He had nothing to hide," Bernstein's parents said in a statement last week. "We are in solidarity with our son and the LGBTQ community. There is still much discovery to be done and if it is determined that this was a hate crime, we will cry not only for our son, but for LGBTQ people everywhere that live in fear or who have been victims of hate crime."

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said his office has not ruled out the possibility of hate crime charges if investigators determine there is sufficient evidence Woodward's views were a factor in the alleged stabbing. Bernstein was found with more than 20 stab wounds. 

"We're going to bring the maximum charges that we can bring based on the evidence," the prosecutor said.

Bernstein's parents have urged those following the case to do good for their son in honor of his own aspirations in the world. 


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicide California University of Pennsylvania Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Viral Video

Eagles fan who ran into subway pillar: 'Hopefully, I made Brian Dawkins proud'
Eagles pillar

Eagles

Eagles have had a lot of success in games officiated by Super Bowl referee
012318GeneSteratore

Wawa

Wawa cocktails: Boozy, cheap drink recipes using mixers from Philly's favorite convenience store
Carroll - Wawa Cocktails

Courts

Adoptive mother, boyfriend to get separate trials in death of Abington teen
01222018_grace_packer_sara_packer

Sixers

Rhythmless Sixers barf away ball in loss to Memphis Grizzlies
012318-BrettBrown-USAToday

Food and Drink

Pennsylvania bar's viral 'Tide Pod Challenge' shot gets banned by Facebook
Tide pod shot

Escapes

Limited - London Double Decker Bus

$879 & up -- 6-Night London & Paris Vacation w/Air & Hotels
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$749 & up -- 5-Nt. Family-Friendly Jamaica Getaway w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.