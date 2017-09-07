Pennsylvania Ballet to perform 'The Sleeping Beauty'

It seems "Sleeping Beauty" is having a moment, with Angelina Jolie confirming she'll be back for "Maleficent 2" and the Pennsylvania Ballet announcing the classic fairy tale will open the 2017-2018 season.



From Thursday, Oct. 12, through Sunday, Oct. 22, "The Sleeping Beauty" will be performed at the Academy of Music. There will be a total of nine shows (and seats are already filling up quickly).

The ballet was originally choreographed by Marius Petipa in 1890 but will take on a new life through artistic director Angel Corella's choreography.

Follow the story of Princess Aurora as she is put under an evil curse that can only be broken by true love’s kiss.

“After the success of 'Cinderella' last season, we wanted to kick-off this year with another classic fairy tale dedicated to families and children,” Corella said.

Tickets start at $35 per person. Below are the performance dates.

• Thursday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 14, 2 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 15, 2 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 21, noon

• Saturday, Oct. 21, 5 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 22, 2 p.m.