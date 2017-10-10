Transportation Closures
October 10, 2017

Pennsylvania Turnpike closure expected to add more than an hour to drive times

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

In September, it was the western part of the state that faced a huge Turnpike detour. Now, it's our turn.

A closure of the Northeast Extension this weekend is expected to add long delays for drivers.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced that motorists should expect an extended detour while a portion of Interstate 476 is closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, until 4 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16.

The Turnpike will be closed in both directions from the Lehigh Valley Interchange and the Pocono Interchange, with northbound traffic being diverted at Lehigh Valley and southbound traffic being diverted at Pocono.

“Motorists will face a lengthy detour that will add more than an hour to their travel times,” Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said in a press release. “As a result, we strongly advise customers to avoid this area or plan for extra travel time during the detour weekend.”

During the closure, workers will replace a 131-foot-long, 60-year-old bridge over Crackersport Road in South Whitehall Township using the Accelerated Bridge Construction technique, a method that swaps out a new bridge in just 55 hours.



A map of the detour can be found here. For more information on the closure and detours, click here.

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

