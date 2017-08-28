Philadelphia Eagles 2019 draft picks

We're really far away from the 2019 NFL Draft, but the Eagles have now made two trades that affect their picks that year.

First, they traded Allen Barbre to the Denver Broncos for a conditional seventh round pick, and later they traded Jon Dorenbos to the New Orleans Saints for additional seventh round pick.

Here is a look at the Eagles' 2019 draft picks, which we'll update anytime it changes:

Round How acquired 1 Eagles' own pick 2 Eagles' own pick 3 Eagles' own pick

4 Eagles' own pick 5 Eagles' own pick 6 Eagles' own pick 7 Eagles' own pick 7 (Acquired from Saints for Jon Dorenbos) 7 (conditional) (Acquired from Broncos for Allen Barbre - Exact conditions not yet known)



