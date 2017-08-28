Eagles NFL
Trader Howie.

August 28, 2017

Philadelphia Eagles 2019 draft picks

Philadelphia Eagles 2019 draft picks
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

We're really far away from the 2019 NFL Draft, but the Eagles have now made two trades that affect their picks that year. 

First, they traded Allen Barbre to the Denver Broncos for a conditional seventh round pick, and later they traded Jon Dorenbos to the New Orleans Saints for additional seventh round pick.

Here is a look at the Eagles' 2019 draft picks, which we'll update anytime it changes:

 RoundHow acquired 
 1Eagles' own pick 
 2Eagles' own pick 
 3Eagles' own pick
 4Eagles' own pick 
 5Eagles' own pick 
 6Eagles' own pick 
 7Eagles' own pick 
 7(Acquired from Saints for Jon Dorenbos) 
 7 (conditional)(Acquired from Broncos for Allen Barbre - Exact conditions not yet known) 


