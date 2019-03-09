More Sports:

March 09, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles 2020 draft picks

By Jimmy Kempski
The Philadelphia Eagles currently have seven picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, but they are expected to lose more free agents than they gain during 2019 free agency, so they will likely have some additional compensatory picks as well.

Here we'll track each of the trades that change the Eagles' picks in 2020. So far there has been one:

• The Eagles traded Michael Bennett and their 2020 seventh-round pick to the Patriots for their fifth-round pick in 2020.

 RoundHow acquired 
 1Eagles' own pick 
 2Eagles own pick 
 3Eagles' own pick 
 4Eagles' own pick 
 5Eagles' own pick 
 5From the Patriots, via the Michael Bennett trade 
 6Eagles' own pick 

Jimmy Kempski
