Philadelphia Eagles 2020 draft picks

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have seven picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, but they are expected to lose more free agents than they gain during 2019 free agency, so they will likely have some additional compensatory picks as well.

Here we'll track each of the trades that change the Eagles' picks in 2020. So far there has been one:

• The Eagles traded Michael Bennett and their 2020 seventh-round pick to the Patriots for their fifth-round pick in 2020.

Round How acquired 1 Eagles' own pick 2 Eagles own pick 3 Eagles' own pick 4 Eagles' own pick 5 Eagles' own pick 5 From the Patriots, via the Michael Bennett trade 6 Eagles' own pick

