More Sports:

September 27, 2019

Eagles sign CB Orlando Scandrick, cut L.J. Fort, gain draft pick (for now)

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Nfl
092719LJFort Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

L.J. Fort is gone, and a fourth-round comp pick is preserved.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced a pair of roster moves on Friday afternoon, which on the surface aren't super meaningful, but are relevant in terms of future draft picks.

To begin, they signed veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who was with the team during training camp. That move is rather straightforward, as the team lost slot corner Avonte Maddox to a scary injury Thursday night in Green Bay, and, well, the team needs a slot corner who can fill in for however long Maddox will be out. That's Scandrick.

In something of a surprise move, the Eagles released linebacker L.J. Fort to make room for Scandrick. The Eagles signed Fort on the first day of free agency back in March to a three year, $5.5 million contract, with $1.9 million guaranteed. That was ill-advised, as Fort counted toward the compensatory pick formula, and thus negated one of the comp pick-qualifying players lost in free agency.

Assuming the Eagles don't bring Fort back, because he wasn't on the roster for at least 10 regular season games, he will no longer count toward the comp pick formula, and will no longer cancel out the loss of Jordan Hicks, who represents a gain of a fourth round comp pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Here's is what the compensatory pick cancellation chart looked like prior to the release of Fort (h/t OverTheCap.com):

Players lost (APY) - Projected round Players gained (APY) - Projected round 
 Nick Foles ($22,000,000) - 3Andrew Sendejo ($1,300,000) - 7 
Jordan Hicks ($9,000,000) - 4  
Golden Tate ($9,375,000) - 5


And here's what it will look like with Fort now gone:

Players lost (APY) - Projected round Players gained (APY) - Projected round 
 Nick Foles ($22,000,000) - 3Andrew Sendejo ($1,300,000) - 7
Jordan Hicks ($9,000,000) - 4  
Golden Tate ($9,375,000) - 5


You can see our compensatory pick tracker here.

Whenever the Eagles release Andrew Sendejo, which in my view should be an extraordinarily easy decision to make, since, you know, he stinks, the Eagles will gain another fourth round comp pick for the loss of Jordan Hicks.

To note, cutting Fort isn't without its drawbacks. He'll count for $1.9 million on the Eagles' salary cap. Fort played a grand total of zero snaps in the Eagles' regular defense, and was a special teamer only.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Nfl Philadelphia Compensatory picks Orlando Scandrick L.J. Fort

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Final observations: Eagles 34, Packers 27
092619-MilesSanders-USAToday

Government

Gov. Tom Wolf supports legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania
Tom Wolf marijuana legalization

Women's Health

Birth control delivery apps are generally safe and efficient, study finds
Birth Control Pills Delivery Services

Phillies

Phillies stay or go: Should Gabe Kapler, Rhys Hoskins, anyone from pitching staff return in 2020?
Gabe_Kapler_Cesar_Hernandez_Phillies092419_USAT

Awards

Penn professor among 26 MacArthur Foundation 'genius grant' winners
Penn Emily Wilson genius grant

Weekend

Roundup of things to do the first weekend of fall in Philadelphia
Fall Fest at Morgan's Pier

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved