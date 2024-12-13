More News:

December 13, 2024

Two teens shot at Christmas Village outside City Hall; 14-year-old in critical condition

A suspect is in custody, police say. The gunfire occurred near the ice rink at Dilworth Park.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Christmas Village Shooting Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

Police tape surrounds a portion of Dilworth Park in Center City, where two teens were shot near the ice rink at the Christmas Village on Friday afternoon. Police say a suspect is in custody.

Two teens were shot at the Christmas Village in Dilworth Park on Friday afternoon outside City Hall and a suspect is in custody, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. near the ice rink in the city's holiday market at 15th and Market streets. One of the victims is a 14-year-old boy who was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in extremely critical condition, police said. Investigators did not provide details about the boy's injuries, which were still being assessed.

MORESouth Street pawn shop owners accused of selling $19 million in stolen goods

The second person was struck in the left thigh and taken to the same hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, police said. Additional details about that victim were not immediately available.

Police have not released more information about the male suspect who was taken into custody.

The north entrance to Dilworth Park was closed to the public during the investigation early Friday evening, and police tape surrounded a portion of the park near the ice rink.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Philadelphia police at 215-686-8270 or submit tips anonymously at 215-686-TIPS.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Center City Police Philadelphia Police Christmas Village Dilworth Park Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Manayunk - Taqueria Amor

Experience Manayunk magic this holiday season!
Purchased - A couple going through their budget

Mastering today’s financial landscape: Tools to save smarter and spend wisely

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

As drone sightings mount in area, lawmakers call for transparency

Drones Philly Fitzpatrick

Sponsored

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Longwood

Holiday

Self-taught photographer sells city prints at Christmas Village

christmas village russ brown photography

Healthy Eating

Some added sugar sources, like soda, increase risk of heart disease more than others, study finds

121024sodasaddedsugar.jpg

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Fishtown Freeze and hot chocolate crawl

Weekend guide

Sixers

Jared McCain named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November

McCain 11.30.24

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved