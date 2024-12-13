Two teens shot at Christmas Village outside City Hall; 14-year-old in critical condition

Two teens were shot at the Christmas Village in Dilworth Park on Friday afternoon outside City Hall and a suspect is in custody, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. near the ice rink in the city's holiday market at 15th and Market streets. One of the victims is a 14-year-old boy who was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in extremely critical condition, police said. Investigators did not provide details about the boy's injuries, which were still being assessed.

The second person was struck in the left thigh and taken to the same hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, police said. Additional details about that victim were not immediately available.

Police have not released more information about the male suspect who was taken into custody.

The north entrance to Dilworth Park was closed to the public during the investigation early Friday evening, and police tape surrounded a portion of the park near the ice rink.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Philadelphia police at 215-686-8270 or submit tips anonymously at 215-686-TIPS.