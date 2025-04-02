Sixers soundbites: Kyle Lowry returned because 'it's always fun to play basketball'

NEW YORK -- Kyle Lowry is back like he never left.

Lowry, who turned 39 years old last week, returned from another lengthy absence in a 16-minute appearance as the Sixers lost to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. The 19-year NBA veteran's presence was not felt with his production in the box score -- Lowry only even attempted one shot, though he did find ways to make plays defensively. Lowry announced his return with his voice, perhaps the greatest tool in what will be a Hall of Fame career.

After the game, Lowry spoke about his desire to rejoin a team that has already been eliminated from postseason contention and a recovery process he described as taking "a long, long time," while two teammates and his coach celebrated him. A batch of the best Lowry-centric quotes from the visitor's locker room at Madison Square Garden, in another edition of Sixers soundbites:

• Lowry on why he would return to the floor this late in a lost season:



" It's always fun to play basketball. Listen, we're privileged and we're honored to play the game of basketball and I love this game at the highest level. It's provided me, my family, my friends with everything that I can actually ask for. So why not try to do it, play and just have fun? We don't know how long this game is going to last for each individual. So go out there a nd enjoy the process and just enjoy being out there playing the game. "

• Lowry on how he is trying to help a collection of new players looking to find their way in the NBA:



" I've been watching a long time now, so I understand what these guys can do. I'm trying to help. My job is to help these guys get a little bit better, get some more experience. But, you know, it's just fun to play basketball, you know, it's just fun to have some new faces and new thoughts and it makes my brain work a little harder to try to figure out what these guys have to do, what I can help them get better at. "

• Lowry on the emergence of Quentin Grimes in the last month and change:



" He's done a great job with the tasks that we've given him. You know, he came here and our three big guns have, you know, been hurt, unfortunately. He stepped up. Unfortunately it didn't turn into wins, but he's showing his progression in the game of basketball. His ability to score the ball, make plays for everybody else. So he's been impressive. "

• Sixers head coach Nick Nurse before the game on Lowry's impact on his younger teammates while injured and why Lowry's mentality is such an asset:



"Kyle does still spend a lot of time mentoring players, for sure. He spends a lot of time doing that. Even with some of the guys that are out as well. Kyle's one of those guys that if you're going to go out there and play hard and play the right way, he's probably going to try to help you. And if you're not, probably not. But that's leadership, right? That's part of who he is and how to lead people. "

• Grimes on playing with Lowry for the first time since just his second game as a Sixer:



"I thought it was huge. He's a veteran, NBA champion, almost 20 years in the league. So he's definitely a vocal leader out there and tells us what to do, defensively and offensively. Having him out there was a pick-up for me for sure... He was orchestrating the offense, and he's out there orchestrating the defense, telling us where to be. He knows Nick Nurse's system like the back of his hand. "

• Lonnie Walker IV on sharing the floor with Lowry for the first time and being the recipient of blunt but helpful on-court insight:



"It was nice to have a leader, a vet. He's been in the game, he's going to show us how to play the right way. Brings some new energy and some new flow within the flow of the game. It was enjoyable... He's a leader, he's a vet, and I think for the most part, even if you don't want to hear it or whatnot, it's best to listen, because he knows the game. He's been playing for 19 years. So the respect wasn't given, it was earned, and he's been a hell of a player. I mean, All-Star payer, you name it, he's done it all. To have a player like that on this team and to be able to listen to him and grow and see what you can get better at, it's a very [gratifying] moment."

