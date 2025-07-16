More News:

July 16, 2025

West Fairmount Park's 19th-century fountain to undergo restoration project after decades of disrepair

The design also includes new trees, seating, play areas and art in the area in front of the Please Touch Museum.

welsh fountain design Provided Image/Design Distill for Nelson Byrd Woltz

Renderings of West Fairmount Park's restoration project for the John Welsh Memorial Fountain and surrounding area.

One of West Fairmount Park's most historic fixtures will soon be restored and the area surrounding it will be adorned with tree plantings, new seating, play areas and spaces for local art

The Fairmount Park Conservancy and architecture firm Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects released renderings for the future of John Welsh Memorial Fountain, which the city said is slated for completion by spring 2027. Although, the organization said no timetable has been set for the project's completion. 

After a two-year community engagement effort and ongoing fundraising campaign, the nearly 140-year-old fountain in front of the Please Touch Museum will soon be repaired to working condition.

The monument is in the center of the design, with four circular spaces in the corners of the area that are each designed with their own character and purpose. The spots closer to the museum are dedicated to promoting play and learning, while areas closer to the Parkside neighborhood will include more contemplative features that highlight public art. 

"Public spaces should positively reflect the communities they serve," said Thomas Woltz, senior principal of NBW. "This project is an opportunity to restore not just the historic fountain, but also a vital gathering place for the Parkside neighborhood." 

The fountain has been all-but decommissioned since the late 1970s. During feedback sessions in 2023 and 2024, community members expressed concerns that the park doesn't provide adequate shade, shelter or seating areas for visitors. 

To rectify these issues, NBW has included over 230 canopy trees and native plants in the design as well as more walking pathways.

The John Welsh Memorial Fountain was originally built in 1887 in honor of the chairman of the board of finance for the 1876 U.S. Centennial Exhibition, which brought nearly 10 million visitors to Philadelphia.

The site, once a popular community gathering space, fell into disrepair in the 20th century, and the fountain dried out in the late 1960s. Previous efforts to restore the area fell short, according to the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

"Our goal in West Fairmount Park is to invest in the often-overlooked basics of park infrastructure and develop park features that enhance visitor safety and enjoyment — and to do so in continual partnership with the local neighbors for whom the park should feel like home," said Tim Clair, interim CEO of the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

Signage and plaques will be installed to highlight the area's rich history. NBW also plans to connect the space to nearby park areas and the surrounding Parkside neighborhood. 

The Fairmount Park Conservancy is continuing to raise funds for the project as a part of its Fair Play Campaign, with the goal of breaking ground in the fall of 2026, a representative said. 

"By carving out spaces where local artists can showcase their work, quiet spaces for the community to gather and areas for kids to play and learn about the site's incredible history, we wanted to ensure that this landscape can once again support connection, celebration and a sense of belonging for all," Woltz said.

This story has been updated. 

