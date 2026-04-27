Know a nurse that exceeds expectations? IBX seeks nominations for its Sunshine Award

The Philadelphia region is home to more than 70,000 nurses — that's more than all but three other metropolitan areas in the United States.

Those nurses play an integral role in meeting the region's varied health care needs. They work in hospitals, schools, long-term care facilities, rehabilitation centers and primary care offices, among other places.

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Independence Blue Cross is looking to recognize three outstanding nurses with its annual Sunshine Award. Nurses may be nominated through May 24. The winners will be named in August.

IBX will make a $2,500 donation to the nonprofit of each winner's choice. The winners also each will receive a $500 gift card, Phillies tickets and be celebrated at an event.

Nominators must list the nurse's name and workplace and describe why the nurse is worthy of selection. They also must include their own name and ties to the nurse.

The Sunshine Award is named in honor of Paula Sunshine, a former IBX senior vice president and chief marketing officer who advanced IBX's mission to honor extraordinary nurses through the Celebrate Caring campaign.