More Health:

May 18, 2026

Better fitness leads to a longer life with fewer chronic conditions, study finds

Staying in shape during middle age delays the onset of conditions like stroke, diabetes and Alzheimer's disease, research shows.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Illness
Healthy aging study Diannie Chavez/Imagn Images

Middle-aged adults with higher cardiorespiratory fitness, a metric measured by treadmill tests, may avoid Alzheimer's and diabetes longer than their less fit peers. The image above was taken at Canyon Ranch in Tucson, Arizona.

Staying in shape in middle age may reduce the number of illnesses later in life or delay their onset, a new study finds.

Physical fitness has long been associated with longer lifespans. But researchers based in Texas and Boston sought to chart its relationship with healthy aging. Drawing on data from 24,576 participants, they found those with high to moderate cardiorespiratory fitness before the age of 65 not only lived longer, but remained in good health longer and had fewer major diseases than those with low fitness scores. 

MORE: The health benefits of relationships are significant — as new cancer research reiterates

The onset of chronic conditions like stroke, diabetes and Alzheimer's disease occurred at least 1 1/2 years later, on average, for the men and women with high cardiorespiratory fitness — a measure of how well your heart and lungs can supply oxygen during exercise.

The fittest participants also extended their "health span," or years of healthy living, by an average of 1.3 years compared to those in the worst shape. Men with high fitness levels had 9% fewer diseases after the age of 65, and women had 12% fewer diseases. In terms of lifespan, men in the highest fitness group generally had a 3% longer life, translating to 2.3 years, than those with low readings. Women averaged a 2% longer lifespan, or an extra 1.4 years.

Since cardiorespiratory fitness is determined by treadmill tests in a medical setting, it is generally considered a more reliable marker of health than self-reported figures. For this study, participants' endurance was measured at the Cooper Clinic in Dallas between 1971 and 2017. Individuals were, on average, 48 years old at the time of the clinic visit and later enrolled in the Medicare Fee-For-Service program. They were all part of the Cooper Center Longitudinal Study, which has been tracking thousands of Americans' health for the past 55 years.

The researchers argued that "addressing aging-related disease broadly, rather than preventing or treating single conditions" will become increasingly vital as baby boomers age. Older Americans are expected to outnumber children for the first time by 2030, according to U.S. Census projections. Given this population shift, delaying disease and extending health spans presents not just individual benefits but national economic ones. Patients with multiple chronic conditions currently account for 71% of all U.S. healthcare spending and 93% of Medicare spending.

As the researchers noted, their sample had limitations. Subjects skewed heavily white (97.6%) and male (75.1%), and all had access to preventative health care, making it hard to generalize the findings for the entire U.S. population. But it adds to the growing body of evidence that consistent cardio exercise is key to healthy aging.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Illness Philadelphia Studies Research Cardio Aging

Follow us

Featured

Limited - Fox Chase Cancer Center - Dorctor speaking with patient

Why some cancers are being diagnosed more often in younger, otherwise healthy adults
Purchased - man sitting on the couch not feeling well

Feeling tired, bruising easily, or dealing with muscle cramps? It could point to a nutrient deficiency

Just In

Must Read

Education

Two Philly charter schools were recommended for nonrenewal. Here’s what happens next

School district charter renewals

Language

Learn new languages at the Free Library

Limited - Free Library Language - Main

Health News

Supreme Court preserves access to abortion drug via telehealth – at least for now

Abortion Supreme Court

Travel

Philly now has the nation's only airport halal and kosher food market

PHL airport kosher halal

America250

Valley Forge National Historical Park will celebrate America’s 250th with a three-day event

Valley Forge Park Huts

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Another candidate to replace Daryl Morey, Jared McCain keeps surging and more

Olshey 5.16.26

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved