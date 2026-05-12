More Health:

May 12, 2026

Medical experts rename polycystic ovarian syndrome, saying its effects are not just gynecological

The condition also can impact the cardiovascular, reproductive and metabolic systems. Giving it a new name may spur better treatments.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Health News
PCOS New Name CDC/Pexels

Polycystic ovarian syndrome has been renamed polyendocrine metabolic syndrome to better reflect the condition's various effects. Medical experts say the name change may expand research and lead to better treatments.

A common women's health condition that can lead to infertility and other issues has been renamed, with the hope that the reclassification will improve treatment and expand research.

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a condition that affects 170 million people worldwide — has been renamed polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), a paper published Tuesday in the Lancet announced.

MORE: Recess is critical to academic and social success, pediatricians say — but many schools have cut it

The new name more accurately reflects the condition's wide-ranging effects on the body's metabolic, endocrine, cardiovascular, reproductive and dermatological systems – as well as on mental health, the paper said. The goal is to improve diagnosis and treatment and spur research.

"Renaming this condition is more than semantics; it's about finally recognizing the full reality of what patients experience," said Dr. Melanie Cree, a pediatric endocrinologist at the University of Colorado Anschutz, one of the doctors involved in the reclassification. "For too long, the narrow definition of PCOS has overlooked its metabolic and hormonal complexity, leaving many patients undiagnosed or misunderstood."

The condition was long characterized as a gynecological issue that can cause irregular periods and ovarian cysts, making it hard for some women to get pregnant. But not every person with PMOS has ovarian cysts.

Other signs of the condition may include irregular hair growth, acne and obesity. But PMOS also raises the risk of diabetes, uterine and ovarian cancer, metabolic syndrome, sleep apnea and anxiety and depression, the Mayo Clinic says.

The more limited classification of the syndrome as gynecological has led to treatment delays and stigma, among other negative consequences, the Lancet paper said.

The new categorization will lead to updated clinical guidelines for more comprehensive treatment and other benefits for women, researchers said.

"Language matters in medicine," Cree said. "The previous name often led to misconceptions and stigma, particularly around fertility. This change helps shift the conversation toward overall health rather than a single aspect of the condition."

Causes and treatment of PMOS

Genetics and obesity may contribute to PMOS, but its exact causes are unknown. High androgen levels that may cause acne, facial hair and irregular periods, also seem to be involved. 

PMOS is usually diagnosed through a physical and pelvic exam, as well as blood tests and pelvic ultrasound. 

Treatment for women who are not trying to become pregnant may include birth control to regulate hormone levels, androgen-blocking medications and lifestyle changes. For women with PMOS who are having trouble getting pregnant, treatment may include medication to stimulate ovulation and in vitro fertilization, the Cleveland Clinic says.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Health News Philadelphia Treatments Research

Follow us

Featured

Limited - Fox Chase Cancer Center - Dorctor speaking with patient

Why some cancers are being diagnosed more often in younger, otherwise healthy adults
Purchased - man sitting on the couch not feeling well

Feeling tired, bruising easily, or dealing with muscle cramps? It could point to a nutrient deficiency

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

Wildwood Sightseer Tramcars to be pulled along boardwalk by Volvo electric vehicles this summer

Wildwood Boardwalk

Sports

Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic

JE38780 700x500 JLVC - Philly Voice - Advertorial Main Image.jpg

Children's Health

Recess is critical to academic and social success, pediatricians say — but many schools have cut it

AAP Recess Guidelines

Food & Drink

Over 30 Philly hotels to host 'cocktail trail' for America's 250th birthday

Cocktail trail Philly

Homes

Lehigh Valley home and garden tour offers a rare look inside private homes

HomesTour.png

Flyers

Sean Couturier reinvented himself to get the Flyers back to the playoffs, and Philadelphia recognized it

Sean-Couturier-Game-2-Flyers-Penguins-2026-Playoffs.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved