Medical experts rename polycystic ovarian syndrome, saying its effects are not just gynecological

A common women's health condition that can lead to infertility and other issues has been renamed, with the hope that the reclassification will improve treatment and expand research.

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a condition that affects 170 million people worldwide — has been renamed polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), a paper published Tuesday in the Lancet announced.

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The new name more accurately reflects the condition's wide-ranging effects on the body's metabolic, endocrine, cardiovascular, reproductive and dermatological systems – as well as on mental health, the paper said. The goal is to improve diagnosis and treatment and spur research.

"Renaming this condition is more than semantics; it's about finally recognizing the full reality of what patients experience," said Dr. Melanie Cree, a pediatric endocrinologist at the University of Colorado Anschutz, one of the doctors involved in the reclassification. "For too long, the narrow definition of PCOS has overlooked its metabolic and hormonal complexity, leaving many patients undiagnosed or misunderstood."

The condition was long characterized as a gynecological issue that can cause irregular periods and ovarian cysts, making it hard for some women to get pregnant. But not every person with PMOS has ovarian cysts.

Other signs of the condition may include irregular hair growth, acne and obesity. But PMOS also raises the risk of diabetes, uterine and ovarian cancer, metabolic syndrome, sleep apnea and anxiety and depression, the Mayo Clinic says.

The more limited classification of the syndrome as gynecological has led to treatment delays and stigma, among other negative consequences, the Lancet paper said.

The new categorization will lead to updated clinical guidelines for more comprehensive treatment and other benefits for women, researchers said.

"Language matters in medicine," Cree said. "The previous name often led to misconceptions and stigma, particularly around fertility. This change helps shift the conversation toward overall health rather than a single aspect of the condition."

Causes and treatment of PMOS

Genetics and obesity may contribute to PMOS, but its exact causes are unknown. High androgen levels that may cause acne, facial hair and irregular periods, also seem to be involved.

PMOS is usually diagnosed through a physical and pelvic exam, as well as blood tests and pelvic ultrasound.

Treatment for women who are not trying to become pregnant may include birth control to regulate hormone levels, androgen-blocking medications and lifestyle changes. For women with PMOS who are having trouble getting pregnant, treatment may include medication to stimulate ovulation and in vitro fertilization, the Cleveland Clinic says.