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May 26, 2026

Getting too much or too little sleep could accelerate aging, study says

People who got 6.4 to 7.8 hours of sleep had smaller gaps between their biological and true ages.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Senior Health Sleep
Sleep study Michael Clevenger/Imagn Images

Researchers found people who got insufficient or excessive sleep were at greater risk for numerous diseases and death.

New research suggests that getting less than six hours of sleep or more than eight could hasten the aging process.

Scientists at Columbia University and other institutions around the globe examined the link between sleep and numerous diseases in a recently published study. By using "aging clocks" — machine learning models that assess aging through biological markers — the team found the people closest to their true age reported 6.4 to 7.8 hours of sleep per night. Adults who got either too little rest (less than six hours) or too much (more than eight), by contrast, tended to age faster.

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They were also at greater risk of developing a wide range of conditions. Short sleep patterns in particular were broadly associated with diseases, including insomnia, anxiety disorders, depressive episodes, obesity, Type 2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease and arrhythmia. The authors found that both insufficient and excessive sleep increased the risk of asthma, gastritis, gastroesophageal reflux disease and death from any cause.

"Previous studies have found that sleep is largely linked to aging and the pathological burden of the brain," lead author Junhao Wen said in a statement. "Our study goes further and shows that too little and too much sleep are associated with faster aging in nearly every organ, supporting the idea that sleep is important in maintaining organ health within a coordinated brain-body network, including metabolic balance, and a healthy immune system."

Short sleep patterns seemed to exhibit more "direct effects" on numerous organ systems, according to the study, while long sleep patterns had a more focused link to the brain. Wen and his colleagues theorized that excessive sleep "may not be a direct risk factor per se," but point to an underlying energy imbalance or immune exhaustion that gradually worsens mental health.

The researchers determined the biological ages of their subjects through 23 aging clocks, built on data from 17 organ systems. The study included roughly 500,000 people who underwent health screenings and completed questionnaires for UK Biobank's health research initiative.

These findings suggest that disturbed sleep is a modifiable risk factor. Making lifestyle changes that promote better rest — like exercise or a routine bedtime — could help promote healthy aging.

"The broad brain-body pattern is important because it tells us that sleep duration is a deeply embedded part of our entire physiology, with far-reaching implications across the body," Wen said.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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