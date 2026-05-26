What to expect at this year’s Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival will return to Franklin Square on June 5 with large lantern displays, live performances and food vendors throughout the park.

This year’s festival will feature more than 1,100 lanterns across nearly 40 displays. Organizers say all of the displays are new for 2026.

Attendees can expect giant dragons, tunnels lined with lanterns, flower displays, illuminated animals and interactive attractions that respond when guests pedal bicycles or play drums.

One of the festival’s biggest attractions is a 164-foot dragon lantern that stretches longer than three school buses and weighs 6,000 pounds. The festival also includes a lantern version of Independence Hall created for Philadelphia’s America250 celebrations.

Another new attraction, the “Tunnel of Champions,” is an 85-foot walkthrough display inspired by the international sporting events coming to Philadelphia this summer.

Jeff Fusco/Tianyu Arts & Culture

The festival also will include nightly acrobatic performances, including face-changing acts, juggling and balancing performances. Fountain shows set to music will run throughout the night at the Rendell Family Fountain, including a new addition for 2026: “Philadelphia Freedom” by Elton John.

Food vendors throughout the festival will serve dumplings, noodles, bao buns, smoothies, Crabfries, burgers, cocktails and desserts. Festivalgoers also can play Philly Mini Golf and ride the Parx Liberty Carousel at discounted prices during festival hours.

The festival runs nightly from 6-11 p.m. through Aug. 16, except July 4. Franklin Square remains free to visit during the day, but tickets are required for festival entry after 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $28 for adults Monday through Thursday and $32 Fridays through Sundays. Children’s tickets cost $16. Discounted tickets also are available for seniors and active military members.

June 5 - Aug. 16 | Nightly (except July 4)

Franklin Square

6th and Race Streets

Philadelphia, PA 19106

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.