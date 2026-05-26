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May 26, 2026

Shooting in Fairmount Park resulted from conflict over stolen car, police say

At least 30 shots were fired early Tuesday morning near Kelly and Sedgley drives.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Fairmount Park stolen car Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

At least 30 shots were fired early Tuesday morning at Kelly and Sedgley drives in Fairmount Park after the owner of a stolen vehicle tracked it, police say.

A conflict over a stolen car escalated into gunfire early Tuesday morning along Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park, police said.

At least 30 shots were fired at Kelly and Sedgley drives at 2:30 a.m., NBC10 reported. No one appears to have been injured, investigators said.

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The shooting occurred near Lemon Hill, the site of the FIFA Fan Festival, which runs concurrently with the World Cup from June 11 to July 19.

Police said the conflict likely began after a Dodge SRT was stolen and the owner tracked it to Fairmount Park, 6ABC reported. Investigators are trying to determine how many people were involved, where the car was stolen from, and how the conflict escalated into gunfire.

The Dodge was not found at scene, 6ABC reported. A black BMW damaged by bullets was left at the park.

Due to the fan festival, Sedgley Drive was scheduled to close between Poplar and Kelly drives at 6 a.m. Tuesday and remain closed until July 26.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Philadelphia Kelly Drive Lemon Hill Fairmount Police

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