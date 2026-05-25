King of Prussia's new Recharge Park primes path to a more accessible community

King of Prussia's role in the Philadelphia region has long been to grease the wheels of transportation and act as an engine of commerce on the outskirts of the city.

"When William Penn first was looking at this region and settlers were coming in and building their homes as well as commercial outlets, King of Prussia was always a crossroads," said Chris Basler, director of capital projects and planning at King of Prussia District.

Over the past year, the business improvement district has been constructing a 1.1-acre park at the heart of King of Prussia's corporate and residential campus. The goal is to create a more welcoming environment for recreation at a juncture that will eventually connect several regional trail systems.

Recharge Park, located along First Avenue between Valley Forge Casino Resort and Topgolf, will open to the public June 4 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 4-6 p.m. The park's name is a nod to a former electrical substation that once occupied the site. It also represents sustainable design choices, including solar-powered lighting and recycled materials, along with the vision of providing a restorative space amid King of Prussia's hustle and bustle.

"We want to make sure that the people who are coming here and staying here have an opportunity to enjoy it, whether it be shopping or dining or enjoying the open space that we have, or entertainment and work — that they're able to get here in an easy fashion without having to spend an inordinate amount of time on the roadway," Basler said.

Provided Image/King of Prussia District Recharge Park has a lawn, workstations, solar-powered lighting and spaces for public programs.

Improving the 'feel' of King of Prussia

King of Prussia, which is part of Upper Merion Township, sits at the nexus of four major highways — Interstate 76, Interstate 276, U.S. Route 202 and U.S. Route 422. The King of Prussia Mall, one of the nation's most extravagant shopping destinations, has long been the community's anchor and a catalyst for the boom in office and residential development over the past decade.

The struggle to find peace in the maze of traffic and parking lots is one of the area's drawbacks, and SEPTA's abandoned plan to extend the Norristown High Speed Line to King of Prussia only reinforced dependence on cars. Basler said it was disappointing to see the rail line fall through, leaving planners to reconsider ways to enhance the area.

"When you want to make King of Prussia feel like — and then you're not sure what that 'feel like' is — that's certainly something we look at as an opportunity to make it more accessible for businesses, families and visitors," Basler said.

Recharge Park has a large lawn, covered workstations, a garden area surrounded by boulders and swings built from repurposed wind turbines. There's also a space for food trucks and a beehive that will be used for public workshops with a beekeeper.

The park sits within a larger mixed-used development called Moore Park, which is named after the family that once loaned the land to George Washington's Continental Army for the winter encampment at Valley Forge during the Revolutionary War.

A portion of the parcel, now leased by Brandywine Realty Trust, had been reserved in the 1990s exclusively for future parking needs. That stifled development that might have served a better purpose.

"We thought it was kind of odd that that would be the case, and we talked to them," Basler said. "They were open to the idea of making something more accessible for the public to use. We went back to the township, made sure that that was going to be OK with them, and so Brandywine donated an indefinite lease on this space."

The park is a bit smaller than the original 1.8-acre design unveiled last year. Planners worked with the nearby American Baptist Churches USA, which owns the land, and received grant money from Montgomery County to supplement King of Prussia District's capital improvement fund for the park's construction.

Provided Image/King of Prussia District Recharge Park's amenities were built using a range of recycled materials, including a swing set made with repurposed wind turbines. The space is also landscaped with native grasses, perennials, shrubs and tree.

The opening will include remarks from local officials, live music, food trucks and a temporary mini-golf installation, among other activities. King of Prussia District will hold a free lunchtime series at the park with summer camp-inspired games to showcase how the space can be used by the community. The series takes place on the final three Wednesdays in June.

"We're expecting that we might be fielding calls from other organizations that are going to want to have events out there, and so we're trying to work with our partners to figure out what the rules and responsibilities will be for that," Basler said.

A waypoint on the Circuit Trails

Two years ago, King of Prussia District completed a 12-year project to create the 1.25-mile First Avenue Linear Park, a trail that runs between North Gulph and Allendale roads. The pathway connects 14 office and residential properties in King of Prussia.

Recharge Park is positioned to become a crucial stop that will feed into the 500 miles of pathway that make up the Circuit Trails in the Philadelphia region and South Jersey. A few years ago, the Circuit Trails Coalition identified the area along Gulph Road and Valley Forge as the region's most important gap to fill for expanded recreational connections.

King of Prussia District and the Upper Merion Transportation Authority have received grants to design and build portions of the Moore Road and Valley Forge Gateway Trails. The projects will extend a multimodal path that links the Chester Valley Trail — a former rail corridor from Norristown to Exton in Chester County — with Valley Forge National Historical Park.

"This is really going to be a waypoint along the Circuit Trails," Basler said. "If you're traveling from the Schuylkill River Trail down to the Chester Valley Trail via North Gulf Road, which is where the Valley Forge Gateway Trail will be, then down to the Valley Village of Valley Forge and down to the Chester Valley Trail, this is going to be a waypoint for bikers and pedestrians."

The hope is that Recharge Park serves a purpose that addresses local and regional needs.

"We want people to be able to walk and bike to their destinations in King of Prussia, and we just want to make it easier," Basler said. "Working with the local stakeholders and partners on getting the Valley Forge Gateway Trail built and connected to Recharge Park and First Avenue and Moore Road, that's something that will be a benefit for the region, not just for King of Prussia."