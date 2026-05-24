Eagles player review: iDL Ty Robinson edition

During the offseason, we'll be taking a close look at Philadelphia Eagles players of interest who are currently on the roster but we may not know a lot about just yet. In this edition, we'll take a look at second-year interior defensive lineman Ty Robinson.

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In college at Nebraska, Robinson was a violent lineman who played multiple spots along the interior of the defensive line. He showed power, a great motor, and upside as a pass rusher (7 sacks in 2024, and 10 batted passes over his final two seasons). Here are those seven sacks. These aren't freebies. He is smoking guys at the line of scrimmage with his power, hand-fighting, and most of all, his quickness (via @_RyanFowler_):

Robinson tested very well at the Combine, as you might expect a 288-pound iDL to do. But even at a lighter weight, he was in the 92nd percentile or better in the 40 yard dash, the vertical jump, and the broad jump. He is an explosive athlete.

The downside was that Robinson played six seasons at Nebraska, and was a much older prospect. As a second-year pro, Robinson turned 25 in May, and he is actually three months older than Eagles fourth-year pro Moro Ojomo.

Typically, it takes interior defensive linemen a year or two to get their NFL sea legs. However, there was some optimism that Robinson could have some success earlier than usual because he was an older prospect.

That did not happen. Robinson only played 104 snaps on the season, 51 of which came in the "resting starters" game Week 18 against the Commanders. He had five tackles, a batted pass, and a QB hit.

Obviously, those numbers aren't impressive, but unfortunately, the tape is worse.

Run defense

There's no way to sugarcoat it. Robinson's run defense was bad his rookie season. He had no chance against double teams, but more alarmingly, he got pushed around at times even when single blocked. Here he is on the wrong side of an aggressive finish by Garett Bolles (72). Robinson is No. 95.

Here he is getting moved backwards on the goal line by RT Jermaine Eluemunor (72):

This is bad:

As is this:

And on a rare opportunity in which he found himself with a chance to make a tackle for loss... 😬

The Eagles list Robinson at 6'5, 288, so again, he's a light interior defensive lineman. He is undersized, and is going to be at a disadvantage against some guards who will outweigh him by 30 or 40 pounds. But it can't look like the examples above.

Pass rush

As a pass rusher, there was a rep early in the season, where I thought, "Oh OK, there we go." He got Giants LG Jon Runyan to the ground with a nice club move, and got free with a chance for a sack against locker room divider Jaxson Dart. (Within the context of evaluating Robinson's play, ignore that Dart runs for TD on this play, lol.)

That was probably Robinson's most effective pass rush move at Nebraska, as shown here:

I wondered if I'd see more of that, but, not really. That club move was Robinson's go-to move throughout the season, and it didn't work thereafter. Like here:

Or here:

It reminded me a little of the scene in Knocked Up where Seth Rogan's character's dance moves are being critiqued by his friends.

"Dude I think he's doing the dice thing too much."

"That's really all he's got."

And then just generally otherwise, Robinson had too many pass rushes that went nowhere, like here:

Robinson did not show any real repertoire of pass rush moves, and if his initial move didn't work, he rarely had a counter. He was also on the ground, a lot, both on run plays and pass plays, in almost sort of a clumsy way.

Robinson's likely 2026 role with the Eagles

If you look back at the top of this post at Robinson's college highlights, you see an active bully with a great motor. He looked nothing like that guy as a rookie. Sometimes rookies are thinking too much, and not just playing. Maybe that's what happened with Robinson his rookie season? Sometimes when guys go long stretches without playing in real games they're out of rhythm. Maybe that played a part? Whatever the case, he looked tentative, unconfident, and overmatched.

A couple weeks ago, we listed Robinson among six Eagles players who should have an elevated role in 2026. That was before I watched the tape. Oops. Robinson will not have a bigger role in 2026 unless he improves drastically. The ability is there. It will be on Robinson and D-line coach Clint Hurtt to unlock his traits.

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