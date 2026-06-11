Philly school district will not cut 340 jobs after city leaders commit to finding funding

The School District of Philadelphia has reversed course on its plans to eliminate 340 staff positions after city officials pledged Wednesday to find a new source of funding.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said she and City Council President Kenyatta Johnson would identify a regular stream of revenue to help the school district retain the positions. They will collaborate over the next year to locate a recurring annual $48 million.

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If they cannot find or agree on this revenue, Parker said she would make "painful cuts in city programs," per a press release.

City Council already allocated $48 million for the school district in the preliminary budget passed last week, but the funding would only last for the fiscal year 2027. The mayor had proposed a $1 tax on all rideshare trips to save the 340 school-based staff positions, but city lawmakers stripped it from the budget.

Superintendent Tony Watlington had proposed cuts in March to help balance the school district's budget. Under his plan, the school district would have reassigned the 340 employees to other vacant roles and axed 220 substitute positions. The reorganization would not have resulted in any layoffs.

"Predictable funding allows the School District of Philadelphia to plan responsibly, retain staff and focus on student achievement rather than budget crises," Johnson said Wednesday. "It is Christmas in June for the public school children of Philadelphia."

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