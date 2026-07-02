Crawford County, Pa. is an easy weekend getaway packed with festivals, fairs and seasonal traditions

When you’re looking for a weekend getaway, sometimes the best destination is one that already has your itinerary planned for you. In Crawford County, the calendar stays busy from summer through the holidays with festivals, fairs, outdoor adventures and seasonal traditions, making it easy to build a trip around one signature event while discovering everything else the region has to offer.

Located in northwestern Pennsylvania, Crawford County combines lively community events with lakes, trails and small-town attractions that reward visitors who stay for more than just the day.

Second Saturdays (May through September)

Downtown Meadville celebrates the second Saturday of each month from May through September with a vibrant market on Chestnut Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring only local handmade, homemade or homegrown products, the market brings together artisans, vendors, live music and family-friendly activities. It’s an ideal time to stroll downtown, browse local businesses and experience the community’s welcoming atmosphere.

Tool City Summer Fest (July 30-Aug. 1)

Live music, local vendors and family-friendly entertainment take over downtown Meadville during Tool City Summer Fest. The three-day celebration features events throughout Diamond Park and downtown, including the annual Classic Car Cruise-In, performances by Magic Steve and the Master the Mic competition.

Provided Courtesy/Visit Crawford

Crawford County Fair (Aug. 22-29)

One of the largest agricultural fairs east of the Mississippi River, the Crawford County Fair has been a summer tradition in Meadville for generations. This year’s fair features everything from rodeo action and truck and tractor pulls to multiple demolition derbies and live concerts, alongside the agricultural exhibits and family-friendly attractions that have made it a regional favorite.

Fall Foliage Rides at the Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad (October)

As autumn settles across northwestern Pennsylvania, the Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad offers one of the region’s signature seasonal experiences. The scenic excursions wind through Oil Creek State Park, showcasing brilliant fall colors while highlighting the area’s rich railroad and oil heritage.

Provided Courtesy/Visit Crawford

Meadville Witch Walk (Oct. 10)

Downtown Meadville trades pumpkins for pointed hats during the annual Witch Walk. Visitors are encouraged to dress up and enjoy themed entertainment, shopping, local businesses and festive fall activities throughout town.

Provided Courtesy/Visit Crawford

Trees of Christmas (Weekends before and after Thanksgiving)

The holiday season begins with Trees of Christmas, featuring beautifully decorated trees, seasonal displays and festive activities that help kick off the holidays.

Provided Courtesy/Visit Crawford

Build a weekend around the outdoors

Once the festivities wrap up, Crawford County offers plenty of ways to experience the outdoors. The county is home to eight lakes, more than 90 streams, 48 miles of water trails and over 17,000 acres of boatable water, creating endless opportunities for kayaking, fishing, boating or simply relaxing by the water.

Those who prefer to explore on land will find miles of hiking and biking opportunities, including the Ernst Trail, which connects several communities and extends to a local winery. Whether you’re looking for a leisurely stroll or a longer ride, the trail system offers an easy way to experience the county’s scenic landscapes.

Provided Courtesy/Visit Crawford

Two destinations worth adding to every itinerary

No visit is complete without spending time at Conneaut Lake and Pymatuning State Park.

Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania’s largest natural glacial lake, is a favorite for swimming, boating and relaxing at one of its public beaches. Just a short drive away, Pymatuning State Park is known for its expansive reservoir, excellent fishing and the famous Spillway, where thousands of carp gather near the water’s surface each year. Bald eagles are also frequently spotted throughout the park.

Discover the county’s history

Beyond its outdoor recreation, Crawford County offers plenty of opportunities to explore its past. Tour the Baldwin Reynolds House Museum in Meadville, once home to a U.S. Supreme Court justice, or visit the Drake Well Museum in nearby Titusville to learn how the region helped launch America’s oil industry.

Stay a little longer

With more than 50 lodging options, including hotels, cabins, cottages and campgrounds, it’s easy to turn any festival or event into a relaxing weekend getaway. Spend the morning on the water, the afternoon exploring local attractions and the evening enjoying one of the county’s signature events before settling in for the night.

For more information and a complete calendar of upcoming events, visit visitcrawford.org.