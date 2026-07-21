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July 21, 2026

How much coffee is safe to drink? American Heart Association weighs in

There's no 'one-size-fits-all' approach, the organization's researchers say. But it's generally safe to consume 5 cups of black coffee each day.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Coffee
coffee consumption 5 cups Craig Melville/Pixabay

Consuming up to 5 cups of coffee per day is safe for most adults, according to new research from the American Heart Association.

Drinking up to five small cups of coffee a day generally does not negatively impact one's health, a new study from the American Heart Association shows.

Most adults can consume up to 400 milligrams of caffeine — about five, 8-ounce cups — per day without increasing their risk of cardiovascular disease, researchers found. But the findings are limited to black coffee, because additives like sugar, milk and flavored syrups can have adverse health effects. And though coffee is the main source of caffeine for many adults, caffeine consumed through tea, soda and chocolate contributes toward that 400-milligram mark.

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Caffeinated coffee can reduce insulin sensitivity and is linked to a lower risk of type 2 diabetes. Consuming 2-4 cups per day was connected to a lower risk of heart disease, heart failure and stroke, the researchers found.

The study found that the amount of coffee one consumes can make a difference. Though drinking 1-3 three cups of caffeinated coffee per day has been linked to high blood pressure, the findings showed that consuming more than three cups was linked to a lower risk. 

The findings do not extend to caffeinated beverages like energy drinks or shots, which can have higher amounts of caffeine and can cause high blood pressure, heart irregularity and arrhythmia. The study also found that unfiltered coffee, which includes espresso, French press, Turkish and boiled coffees, contains a component that can lead to higher levels of bad cholesterol. 

Despite the possible benefits, researchers cautioned that caffeine consumption looks different for everyone, and there is no "one size fits all" strategy for safe practices. 

"People can respond very differently to caffeine based on various factors, such as age, medications, underlying health conditions, genetics and how quickly their bodies metabolize it," said Gregory Marcus, the study's lead author. "What may be a reasonable amount for one person could cause unwanted effects, such as heart palpitations, anxiety or sleep disruption, in another. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to how your body responds to caffeine and talk with your healthcare team about what is right for you."

Caffeine affects multiple organs, meaning that some negative impacts could outweigh the potential positives. 

The time of day that coffee is consumed could be another underlying factor. A study published last year showed that people who drank coffee only in the morning had a lower risk of heart disease and premature death. Other studies have linked coffee drinking to a lower risk of obesity and cancer

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Coffee Philadelphia Heart Health Studies American Heart Association Research

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