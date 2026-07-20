More Health:

July 20, 2026

Taylor Farms lettuce test for cyclospora yielded false positive, FDA says

Federal health officials now say lettuce supplied to Taco Bell stores may not be cause of outbreak.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Outbreaks
Cyclosporiasis outbreak FDA Alison Young/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Taylor Farms lettuce thought to be the source of the cyclosporiasis outbreak may not be the culprit, the FDA says. A sample produced a false positive.

A lettuce linked last week to the cyclosporiasis outbreak is no longer believed to be a culprit, the Food and Drug Administration said Sunday.

On Thursday, public health officials said they believed lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms and served at Taco Bell restaurants in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia likely was linked to the cyclosporiasis outbreak. But after the FDA re-reviewed the sample, it determined the link was a false positive. The FDA said its findings do not "represent true amplification" and removed information about the contaminated sample from a Saturday update.

MORE: Nearly all teens want to learn how to drive. But barriers prevent many from doing so, CHOP study finds

The FDA said federal and state partners are continuing to collect samples and analyze products, but there are currently no confirmed positive samples as of Sunday.

Taco Bell said it voluntarily removed the lettuce thought to be contaminated from its stores, and Taylor Farms recalled lettuce grown in Mexico and supplied to 27 states, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Taylor Farms and the FDA are continuing to work to remove any product connected to the outbreak from the market.

Cyclosporiasis is an intense intestinal illness causes by a parasite, and it usually is contracted by consuming food or water that has come into contact with feces containing eggs from the parasite. It can be difficult to identity, because tests used to detect food poisoning don't typically search for the cyclospora parasite, leading to underreporting. Technicians also can't grow it in a lab, so generating evidence from produce thought to be contaminated can be difficult.

The CDC has reported 1,644 cases and 94 hospitalizations nationwide from cyclosporiasis as of Friday. However, the real number is likely much higher, because the CDC doesn't report probable cases. Michigan, one of the centers of the outbreak, has reported 5,000 cases.

In an alert issued Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said it has confirmed 28 cases in 2026. However, officials said additional reports have been received and investigations are underway, and they expect case counts to increase.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Outbreaks Philadelphia FDA Lettuce Parasites Illness

Follow us

Featured

Limited - IBX - Richard Snyder

IBX executive Dr. Richard Snyder earns national and regional leadership honors
Roxborough Acute Rehab

Roxborough Memorial Hospital's inpatient rehabilitation: A beacon of excellence

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Contractor settles for $7.2 million in Amtrak kickback scheme

30th Street Station Case

Festivals

Whoopie Pie Festival to bring more than 400 flavors to Lancaster County

Whoopie Pie Festival

Children's Health

Nearly all teens want to learn how to drive. But barriers prevent many from doing so, CHOP study finds

Teen Driving CHOP

Entertainment

Win, lose or draw

World Cup winlosedraw

Wellness

Build healthy habits that actually stick

Purchased - Female hands cut avocado on wooden working surface in kitchen at the home stock photo

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies 'would love to acquire' Mets top reliever

Mets-trade-deadline-Phillies-Luke-Weaver_072026

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved