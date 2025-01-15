More Health:

January 15, 2025

Drinking coffee only in the morning may lower your risk of heart disease

People who have two or more cups before midday — but then no more — reap the biggest benefits, a new study finds.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Heart Disease
Coffee Heart Disease Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

People who drink coffee only in the morning, as opposed to throughout the day, have more than a 30% reduced risk of heart disease, according to a recent study.

Much has been studied and written about the health benefits of a few cups of Joe a day, including a lower risk of type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer. But new research suggests that the timing of coffee consumption matters, too.

People who only drink coffee in the morning, instead of throughout the day, have a lower risk of heart disease and premature death, a study published in European Heart Journal suggests.

MORE: Black mothers in Philly remain far more likely to have unexpected complications during delivery, report says

"This is the first study testing coffee drinking timing patterns and health outcomes," the study's lead author, Dr. Lu Qi, of Tulane University, said in statement. 

The researchers took data from a previous study that found 36% of adults drank coffee before noon, 16% throughout the day and 48% not at all. The researchers then linked this data with records on the number of deaths — and their causes — from the same time period, 1999 to 2018. 

The researchers found that people who drank coffee in the morning were 16% less likely to die from any cause and 31% less likely to die from cardiovascular disease. People who drank two or more cups of coffee in the morning had the most benefit, and those who drank one cup of coffee in the morning had some, but less, benefit. People who drank coffee all day did not seem to get any benefit.

The study had several limitations. The researchers only could draw associations between the timing of coffee drinking and health benefits. Genetic information that could help the researchers understand people's individual coffee metabolism rates was not available. Only adults in the United States were surveyed. 

Also, the researchers could not exclude the "possibility that the morning-type coffee drinking pattern is a marker for an overall healthy lifestyle." For example, people who only drink coffee in the morning may be more willing to exercise and avoid ultra-processed foods, the researchers wrote.

Drinking coffee later in the day, rather than just in the morning, may disrupt circadian rhythms, affecting people's sleep patterns and leading to inflammation associated with heart disease, the researchers wrote. More research is needed to better understand why drinking coffee only in the morning may offer protection against cardiovascular disease and early death from any cause, Qi said.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Heart Disease Philadelphia Cardiovascular Coffee Studies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to spot and treat — but there is hope on the horizon
Purchased - Doctor speaking with her patient in the office

Finding a primary care doctor

Just In

Must Read

Business

New cafe and cocktail lounge opens inside the Kimmel Center

Ensemble Arts bar

Adult Health

Let’s distinguish between ageism and aging

Purchased - Older people taking a selfie

Food & Drink

The Eagles are in the playoffs – eat like it's the postseason

eagles playoffs parc bread

Women's Health

Black mothers in Philly remain far more likely to have unexpected complications during delivery, report says

Severe Maternal Morbidity

Fitness

Broad Street Run to return May 4 with earlier start time

broad street run 2025

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved