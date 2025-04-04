More Culture:

April 04, 2025

'Abbott Elementary' will go to the Please Touch Museum for its Season 4 finale

The ABC sitcom is taking another field trip and this time, they filmed on location.

By Kristin Hunt
'Abbott Elementary' filmed on location for the second time in series history for the upcoming episode. It shot its Season 2 finale at the Franklin Institute.

The current season of "Abbott Elementary" will end with a visit the Please Touch Museum.

Per ABC's logline, the Season 4 finale will find the teachers and students "on a schoolwide field trip to the Please Touch Museum, which has some of the older kids skeptical." The episode, set to air April 16, is titled "Please Touch Museum."

MORE: There are three new Philly crime shows. Which one is right for you?

The revelation finally answers what the cast and crew were doing in Philadelphia in late February. The sitcom spent three days filming on location in the city, though it was never clear where the production landed. Viewers can expect to see local talent in the episode; "Abbott Elementary" put out a casting call for kid actors in Philly ahead of their visit.

The show's upcoming field trip to the Please Touch Museum continues an "Abbott Elementary" tradition. The sitcom usually ends its seasons with a class outing to a Philly institution, but it doesn't always film at the real thing. In Season 1, the teachers brought their students to the "Philadelphia Zoo" — in actuality, the Descanso Gardens in Los Angeles. The show filmed in the city for the first time for its Season 2 finale, set at and filmed on location in the Franklin Institute. But it went back to its old tricks for Season 3. The penultimate episode, "Smith Memorial Playground," was filmed in L.A. with a faithful re-creation of the park's giant slide.

