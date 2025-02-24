More Culture:

February 24, 2025

'Abbott Elementary' will be filming in Philly this week with local kids

The sitcom will shoot Thursday through Saturday. Quinta Brunson also says the ABC show will address the Eagles' Super Bowl win.

By Kristin Hunt
Abbott filming Philly Provided image/Disney/Gilles Mingasson

'Abbott Elementary' will film in Philadelphia for the second time. The ABC show is set to shoot Thursday through Sunday.

While "Abbott Elementary" is set in Philadelphia, it doesn't often film here. The ABC sitcom usually shoots in Los Angeles, apart from the rare field trip. But the show is making another pilgrimage to the city this week for three days of filming, which will feature local children.

MORE: Black Thought's memoir, 'The Upcycled Self,' is this year's One Book, One Philadelphia pick

"Abbott Elementary" made its plans known earlier this month, when it put out a casting call for kid actors for a Philadelphia shoot running Thursday, Feb. 27, through Saturday, March 1. Series creator and star Quinta Brunson confirmed the plans were still on while she was on the red carpet for the SAG Awards on Sunday. The West Philly native also shared the enormous response the sitcom received from aspiring child stars.

"We got over 3,000 kids in one day to come be part of the production," Brunson told Entertainment Tonight. "Which, shout out to my city for showing up that way."

It's not yet clear where the crew will film, though if the show's past visit to Philadelphia is any indication, it could be a cultural institute. "Abbott Elementary" shot its Season 2 finale inside the Franklin Institute, where the characters camped out for an overnight field trip. The sitcom is currently airing its fourth season and has not returned to Philly since.

Lincoln Financial Field also seems like a prime location, given the Eagles' second Super Bowl win, but fans may have to wait for that news to hit the show. Brunson indicated that "Abbott Elementary" would acknowledge the victory in its next season; ABC renewed it back in January.

"There's no way we're not incorporating it in Season 5," she said.


