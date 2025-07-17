More Health:

July 17, 2025

President Donald Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency; here's what that is and how it's treated

CVI is the result of damaged veins that causes blood to pool in the legs, prompting swelling and ulcers. It is commonly treated with lifestyle changes and compression therapy.

President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that slows blood flow from the legs back to the heart. 

The condition, also known as CVI, is the result of damaged leg veins that cause blood to pool in the legs, prompting swelling and ulcers, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The symptoms may be mild at first, but over time they can worsen one's quality of life and cause serious complications. CVI affects about 1 in 20 adults.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press briefing Thursday that CVI is a "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70." Trump was diagnosed with the condition after swelling in his legs.

"Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," Leavitt said. Deep vein thrombosis is a blood clot in a vein deep within the body that has the potential to break off and cause a pulmonary embolism. Trump remains "in excellent health," Leavitt said.

Here's more on the condition.

What are the symptoms of CVI?

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, CVI symptoms include: 

• Swelling in the legs or ankles
• Tightness in the calves or itchy, painful legs
• Pain while walking, but it stops when resting
• Brown-colored skin, typically at the ankles
• Varicose veins
• Leg ulcers that can be hard to treat
• Discomfort in the legs and an urge to move them
• Painful leg cramps or muscle spasms

What are the complications?

Because CVI causes blood to pool in the legs, raising pressure, the skin easily tears and can lead to the formation of ulcers, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Ulcers that become infected can lead to cellulitis, which can become dangerous if not treated quickly.

What are the causes of CVI?

CVI can be caused by malformed leg veins that are present at birth or changes to the leg veins that prevent them from working properly. 

They also can be caused by medical issues, including deep vein thrombosis. These blood clots can leave scar tissue and impede the vein's ability to pump sufficient blood flow back to the heart, causing CVI. 

How is CVI treated? 

CVI is treated with lifestyle changes and compression therapy, according to the Cleveland Clinic. In some cases surgery may be necessary. 

Lifestyle changes include lifting one's legs above the heart for at least 30 minutes three times each day, exercise and weight management. Compression therapy — the use of compression bandages and stockings — can ease swelling and discomfort. 

Some medications may help. Antibiotics can be used to clear skin infections caused by CVI and blood thinners can treat blood clots and prevent future clots from forming. 

There are several surgical treatments to remove or block problematic veins. 

