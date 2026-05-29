Atlantic City's free airshow returns this weekend

Atlantic City's Soar & Shore Airshow will return this weekend with three days of military jet demonstrations, stunt flying and vintage aircraft performances over the beach.

The free event runs May 29-31 from noon to 3 p.m. each day between Bally's Atlantic City and Park Place. Attendees can watch aerial demonstrations from the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team, the U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II Demo Team and the U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, along with civilian pilots and historic warbirds.

The lineup also includes Wingwalker Sam, Nathan Hammond's GhostWriter aircraft, Paul Bennet's Wolf Pitts Pro and several vintage military planes.

Attendees are encouraged to bring beach chairs or blankets to watch the performances from the sand.

May 29-31 | Noon - 3 p.m. daily

Beach between Bally's Atlantic City and Park Place

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.