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May 29, 2026

Atlantic City's free airshow returns this weekend

Military jets, stunt pilots and vintage aircraft will perform over the beach during the three-day Soar & Shore Airshow.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Air Show Aircraft
Air Show AC Ballys Provided Courtesy/Visit Atlantic City

The Soar & Shore Airshow will bring military jets, stunt pilots and vintage aircraft to Atlantic City's beaches May 29-31.

Atlantic City's Soar & Shore Airshow will return this weekend with three days of military jet demonstrations, stunt flying and vintage aircraft performances over the beach.

The free event runs May 29-31 from noon to 3 p.m. each day between Bally's Atlantic City and Park Place. Attendees can watch aerial demonstrations from the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team, the U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II Demo Team and the U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, along with civilian pilots and historic warbirds.

The lineup also includes Wingwalker Sam, Nathan Hammond's GhostWriter aircraft, Paul Bennet's Wolf Pitts Pro and several vintage military planes.

Attendees are encouraged to bring beach chairs or blankets to watch the performances from the sand.

Soar & Shore Airshow

May 29-31 | Noon - 3 p.m. daily
Beach between Bally's Atlantic City and Park Place
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

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